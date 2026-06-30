Ekiti Farmers Commend Philanthropist on Agric Devt

Farmers in Ekiti State, under the aegis of Ekiti Farmers Forum, have thrown their weight behind the proposed Ekiti Farm Summit, describing it as a major step towards repositioning the agricultural sector and improving the welfare of farmers across the state.

This is just as they lauded a philanthropist in the state, Dr. Oluwatosin Ademola Ojo, for his continuous support towards providing basic agricultural needs for farmers in Ekiti State.

The farmers, in a statement issued after their meeting held in Ado Ekiti, disclosed that his farming and feeding initiative as well as the Sade-Ademola Foundation have been supporting Ekiti farmers, maintaining that the gesture would go a long way in enhancing productivity, improving farming activities, and enabling farmers to achieve bountiful harvests.

They noted that strategic support and interventions in the agricultural sector remain critical to achieving food security and economic growth in the state, urging other stakeholders to continue to prioritise agriculture, which they described as the backbone of the state’s economy.

They then called on other Ekiti indigenes in the Diaspora to emulate Ojo who is the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa, by supporting farmers in the state, maintaining that the state is blessed with good and arable land to achieve food sufficiency.

The farmers, who also congratulated Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his re-election victory which they described as a reflection of the people’s confidence in his administration, further pledged their total support for President Bola Tinubu and other candidates of the APC in Ekiti State ahead of the 2027 general election.