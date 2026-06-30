  • Tuesday, 30th June, 2026

We’re Winning War Against Kidnapping, Robbery, Say Delta Police

Nigeria | 12 minutes ago

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr Yemi Oyeniyi, has expressed confidence that the command is winning the fight to rid the state of undesirable elements, particularly armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and illicit drug businesses.

Oyeniyi gave the assurance in a media statement on Monday in Asaba, saying more than 80 suspects were arrested within three months for various crimes, including kidnapping, murder, cultism and drug-related offences, in the second quarter of 2026.

He said that tje command also rescued 18 kidnap victims and recovered 32 firearms within the second quarter of the year under review.

Five suspects were arrested in connection with murder while 76 suspects were arrested for violent cult activities, adding that 46 of the suspected cultists have been charged to court while 30 cases were still undergoing investigation.

Seven suspects were also arrested for drug-related offences, with five already facing trial, Oyeniyi said while noting that 32 firearms, including three AK-47 rifles, four pump-action guns, two Beretta pistols, two locally made revolver pistols and 17 locally made single-barrel guns were recovered. A total of 219 rounds of live ammunition were also recovered.

“We encourage members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to the police, as security remains a collective responsibility,” the state police command boss pleaded with Delta residents.

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