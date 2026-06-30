Workers in Jubilant Mood as JAMB Prepares to Welcome New Registrar

Workers of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) are in an expectant and celebratory mood ahead of the resumption of duty of the newly appointed Registrar of the examination body, Prof. Segun Aina.

Although the official handover is still a few weeks away, indications from within the organisation suggest that staff members are eagerly awaiting the beginning of a new administration following the announcement of Prof. Aina’s appointment by the Federal Government in May.

The atmosphere among workers has been described as one of “quiet ecstasy” as they prepare to welcome the incoming Registrar with a series of activities expected to mark his arrival. Some Christian and Muslim members of staff are also planning thanksgiving services and prayers to celebrate the new leadership, which many believe will usher in a new chapter for JAMB.

For many workers, the excitement surrounding the incoming Registrar reflects their hope for positive changes and a renewed working environment within the organisation. They believe the new administration will provide the needed support to improve staff welfare, career progression, promotion opportunities and effective deployment of personnel.

The anticipation also highlights workers’ desire for a fresh beginning and an administration that will prioritise their well-being while strengthening the operations of the examination board.

Prof. Aina’s appointment has also generated interest due to his impressive academic and professional background. At 39, he became one of Nigeria’s youngest professors of Computer Engineering and is set to make history as the youngest Registrar of JAMB.

A distinguished academic and systems expert, Prof. Aina has extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure and public-sector institutional reforms. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, United Kingdom, an MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security, and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing from Loughborough University, UK. He also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

A Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Aina’s connection with JAMB dates back to his National Youth Service period, where he gained early exposure to national admissions processes and data-driven institutional operations.

With over 15 years of professional experience, he has worked at the intersection of technology, policy and institutional transformation, advising governments and organisations on digital transition, system design and operational reforms.

He has also served as a consultant to major examination bodies, including the National Examinations Council (NECO), National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), and various state ministries of education, providing expertise in ICT systems, examination integrity and process optimisation.

As workers await his arrival, many believe Prof. Aina’s background in technology and reform management could bring a new approach to strengthening JAMB’s operations and advancing the board’s role in Nigeria’s education system.