Court Cases: CSOs Urge Senate to Reject Fasina’s Ambassadorial Nomination

A coalition of civil society organisations(CSOs) has called on the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs to decline the confirmation of Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina as Nigeria’s ambassador-designate, citing pending allegations of sexual harassment, workplace victimisation, abuse of office, and an ongoing investigation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In a petition addressed to the Senate President through the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, the coalition argued that confirming Prof. Fasina while multiple legal proceedings remain unresolved would undermine public confidence in Nigeria’s commitment to accountability, integrity, and the rule of law.

The coalition explained that Prof. Fasina is currently involved in two separate cases before the National Industrial Court relating to allegations of sexual harassment and workplace victimisation, while another case arising from his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) resulted in a judgment against the institution over alleged abuse of authority and denial of promotion.

The organisations equally noted that the ICPC is investigating allegations against the former vice-chancellor, insisting that these unresolved matters raise serious concerns about his suitability to represent Nigeria on the international stage.

The coalition dismissed claims that Prof. Fasina had been cleared by the police and an internal FUOYE panel, arguing that neither possesses the constitutional authority to make a final determination on the allegations. It further questioned the credibility and independence of the university panel, alleging that its members were subordinate to Prof. Fasina during his tenure as vice-chancellor.

The petition also described as misleading a counter-petition reportedly submitted by a group known as “FUOYE Progressive,” alleging that the group lacks legal standing and independence because many of its members allegedly benefited from Prof. Fasina’s administration.

The coalition reminded the Senate of the 2009 rejection of Professor Tunde Adeniran’s nomination as Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States, arguing that Nigeria must avoid another diplomatic embarrassment by ensuring that ambassadorial nominees are persons of unquestionable integrity.

While acknowledging the constitutional presumption of innocence, the coalition maintained that ambassadorial appointments require a higher standard of public confidence and moral credibility, especially where unresolved allegations of misconduct remain before competent courts.

The organisations urged the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs to withhold confirmation of Prof. Fasina’s nomination until all pending judicial proceedings and investigations have been conclusively determined.

The petition was signed by Dr. Ernest Ogezi, Co-Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, on behalf of Gender Relevance Initiative Promotion, Hope Behind Bars Africa, BraveHeart Initiative for Youth and Women, Gender Mobile Initiative, Speak Out Africa Initiative, Advocate of Rule of Law and Human Dignity, Balm in Gilead Foundation for Sustainable Development, Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers, and Media for Human Development Foundation.