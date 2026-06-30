CAS Orders Improvement in Safety Management During Planning, Execution of Air Operations

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke, has directed improved safety management during the planning and implementation of air operations to prevent unintended casualties, following concerns arising from recent safety incidents and hazard reports.

He said the reports underscored the need to strengthen risk assessment, procedural compliance, supervision, maintenance discipline, human factors management and reporting practices across the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Speaking at the First Nigerian Air Force Safety Review Board (SRB) meeting for 2026, Aneke stressed that the Service must reinforce its commitment to proactive safety management rather than rely on reactive responses to incidents.

According to him, “The purpose of this Safety Review Board meeting extends beyond reviewing statistics and reports; it is to critically analyse underlying trends, identify systemic deficiencies, and develop practical solutions to prevent future mishaps.

“The value of this meeting will be reflected in the quality of recommendations generated and the effectiveness of their implementation within our units and formations.”

The Air Chief noted that the NAF operates in a complex and demanding security environment that requires sustained professionalism, mission readiness and decisive air power.

He said operational success could only be achieved by embedding safety into every stage of planning, decision-making and execution.

He added: “Operating within a complex and demanding security environment, the Nigerian Air Force must maintain high levels of professionalism, mission readiness and decisive air power effectiveness.

“While fulfilling our constitutional duties and strategic objectives, it is imperative to recognise that operational success depends fundamentally on safety being an integral component of the processes of planning, decision-making, and execution. This was a consideration made earlier during my maiden SRB in December 2025.”

Aneke also commended branch chiefs, air officers commanding, commandants of NAF Professional Military Education Institutions, directors, command evaluation officers, air component commanders, commanders at all levels and unit safety officers for promoting safety awareness and implementing preventive measures throughout the Service.

He further praised the superintendent of standards and evaluation for raising safety standards within the NAF.

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