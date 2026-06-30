CAF’s Scribe, Adamu, Hails NFF  on Landmark Legacy Projects 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Acting General Secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Samson Adamu, on Monday heaped plaudits on the leadership of Nigeria Football Federation, led by Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau MON, following his inspection of the ongoing NFF-FIFA Players’ Hostel and new training pitches situated at the Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Adamu said he was impressed by the scale and quality of the mammoth infrastructure, describing it as a legacy investment that would shape the future of Nigerian football.

According to him, the facility will provide a solid foundation for the development of young talents and strengthen the country’s football ecosystem for generations to come.

“Being a Nigerian and seeing what is being built here, I can only be proud. The future looks extremely bright. This is the type of facility that will help produce the next Jay-Jay Okochas and many more great players. It is important for a country of Nigeria’s size to have infrastructure capable of accommodating all the national teams and age-grade categories, while bringing together talented players from across the country to be nurtured. I congratulate the leadership of the NFF for this laudable legacy project,” Adamu stated.

“I want to thank the NFF and the Government of Nigeria because I am here for a specific mission on a working visit, planning for the CAF Congress and the CAF Awards that the Confederation intends to organise here in Nigeria. Even though Nigeria is home for me, I have been received very well, and I thank the NFF President and the leadership for their hospitality,” he said.

Gusau reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to delivering the project within the agreed timeline.

He disclosed that the construction contract is for a two-year period, and that work has now reached the fifteenth month since it officially commenced in March last year, leaving approximately nine months to completion.

He expressed confidence that the contractors will meet the deadline, noting that the Federation will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure steady progress.

Providing an update on the construction work, the NFF President revealed that one of the artificial pitches is already about 80 per cent completed, with other components of the project progressing simultaneously.

He explained that the playing surface will soon be fully rooted before attention shifts to the internal finishing works across the facility.

“I am satisfied with the pace and quality of work on the site. The project’s proximity to the NFF headquarters allows the Federation to carry out regular inspections. As far as we are concerned, work is progressing well, and we will continue to support the contractors to ensure the project is completed within the agreed period,” he concluded.