Davnotch Announces Prize Money Increase for  Its Annual Tournament

Nigeria’s tennis players have been over the moon in response to Davnotch’s increased prize money of its sponsored annual national open tennis championship.

Davnotch’s Managing Director, Emmanuel Ochei, unwrapped the package at the just concluded sixth stanza of the annual Davnotch Tourney held at the DayoAkindojuCenter Court Tennis Arena of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

He noted that the offer, effective next (seventh) edition, will have the men’s champion carting home N1million, just as N800,000 prize is stake for the women’s champion.

According to Ochei, the increment aims at boosting players’ overall welfare in tune with the current best global practices.

Men’s champion, Yusuf Abubakar, expressed gratitude to Davnotch for “providing a resourceful platform for his personal growth and that of tennis generally in Nigeria in view of the fact that the victorious Nigeria Davis Cup team composed of predominantly products of Davnotch’s serial annual sponsorship.

Also, Success Ogunjobi, the women’s top player in the country, also said that she remains grateful to Davnotch for the “soul lifting and inspiring gesture” which according to her, is the necessary springboard towards excellence.

Similarly, Yusuf Wasiu, men’s wheelchair tennis best and Nigeria’s serial paralympian, observed that Davnotch’s sponsorship of wheelchair tennis has given him a new lease of life.

Likewise, In her observation, Andrea Usoh, the women’s wheelchair tennis champion declared that Davnotch has over the years provided wheelchair tennis a sense of belonging and offerred a focused means of livelihood.

Meanwhile the Nigeria Tennis Federation has named the Tennis Arena’s centre court after Engr Dayo Akindoju, the late erstwhile president of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF).