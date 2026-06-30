  • Tuesday, 30th June, 2026

Wimbledon: ‘Old Man’ Djokovic through to Next Round

Featured | 18 seconds ago

A resilient Novak Djokovic launched his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title with a battling win over China’s Wu Yibing in the first round at Wimbledon.

The 39-year-old has been tied with Australia’s Margaret Court on 24 major titles since the 2023 US Open.

But he started his campaign for the standalone record with a gritty 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-4 win on a rowdy Centre Court to maintain his 100% win rate in 21 first-round matches at SW19.

“It felt really challenging for me today,” said Djokovic, who had not played since his third-round defeat by Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca at the French Open.

“I’m feeling happy but not the freshest. It didn’t feel like the first round to be honest.”

The Serb was at various points tense, frustrated and amused during an electric match under the roof of Wimbledon’s main show court.

“You’ve got to love what Djokovic does. You have to respect him – he brings fire, intensity, desire and love to the sport,” three-time Wimbledon singles champion John McEnroe said on BBC TV.

“I’ve seen him hundreds of times and you still look at him and go: ‘wow, this guy still wants it this bad’.”

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