rAWF, Dev-Afrique to Support FG’s Conservation, Policy Reform

The African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) and Dev-Afrique Development Advisors have entered into a strategic partnership to support the Federal Government and other African governments in strengthening conservation efforts, improving environmental governance, and advancing policy reforms that promote sustainable development.

The collaboration is aimed at helping governments and regional institutions integrate natural capital into national planning and decision-making while enhancing the systems used to manage biodiversity, land use, and ecosystem resources.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer of AWF, Kaddu Sebunya, said Africa’s natural resources remain critical to the continent’s long-term economic growth and resilience.

“Across Africa, there is growing recognition that our natural capital is not only an environmental asset but a foundation for economic growth, resilience, and prosperity,” Sebunya said.

He noted that unlocking the full value of these resources requires strong institutions, quality data, effective planning, and partnerships capable of translating policy ambitions into tangible outcomes.

Founder and Managing Principal of Dev-Afrique Development Advisors, Ridwan M. Sorunke, described the partnership as a demonstration of the organisations’ shared commitment to delivering African-led solutions to governance and environmental challenges.