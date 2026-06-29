In Defence of the Dangote Refinery

By Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim

Daniel Nduka Okonkwo’s June 27, 2026 article Monopoly, An Embattled IPO, and the Dangote Refinery presents itself as a work of investigative journalism. A careful reading reveals it to be something else: a curated assembly of allegations, framed questions, and atmospheric insinuations designed to cast doubt on Africa’s most consequential industrial project at the precise moment it approaches a historic capital market transaction. The article rehashes old and discredited narratives thrown at the refinery about monopoly, self-interest and so on and so absurdum, as if Nigeria did not have refineries before Dangote came along.

Okonkwo’s analysis, or what he passes on as one, is thin throughout. Its framing is consistently adversarial in ways that ignore documented evidence, omit contradicting facts, and mischaracterise regulatory events to serve a preordained conclusion.

This rebuttal addresses each substantive claim in the article, anchors every counterpoint in verifiable data, and then advances a broader argument that the author’s framing entirely fails to engage: that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is not merely a private wealth vehicle but a sovereign-grade infrastructure asset operating at the frontier of Nigeria’s economic transformation and, increasingly, at the frontier of global energy markets.

Readers and editors should also note what the article does not disclose: the identity and interests of those who may have motivated its production. The piece was published as global investor interest in the Dangote IPO reached its peak, precisely as demand for the June 2026 private placement reportedly exceeded $2 billion. The timing is not incidental. The article sets out, deliberately, to introduce reputational friction at the moment it would be most financially damaging. That does not make every criticism illegitimate, but it makes the absence of rigorous evidence-based argumentation all the more glaring, to say the least.

Claim 1: The SEC intervention signals disorder in the IPO process

First of all, the SEC’s June 23, 2026 action had nothing to do with the Dangote Group. The commission’s notice was directed at third-party capital market operators who were running unauthorised pre-IPO campaigns on social media without the knowledge or authorisation of the refinery. The Dangote Petroleum Refinery itself publicly reiterated as early as March 2026 that it had not authorised any IPO-related marketing, and the company explicitly stated that any potential offering would be communicated only through formal regulatory channels.

The author attempts to read this regulatory action as a negative signal about the refinery itself. The exact opposite is true. The SEC’s swift, clean enforcement, requiring operators to remove all promotional materials and return all collected funds within 24 hours, is a demonstration of regulatory confidence in the offering’s ultimate legitimacy. Regulators do not enforce procedural compliance for transactions they expect to fail or disallow. They enforce it because they know the real offering is coming and they intend to manage it properly.

Furthermore, the Nigerian Exchange Group’s own CEO, Temi Popoola, described the anticipated listing as a “landmark moment” that would demonstrate Nigeria’s capacity to support “complex, globally significant transactions.” The SEC intervention was market hygiene. The article sets up a strawman by treating it as scandal. That, by itself, signals sabotage.

Claim 2: The NNPC monopoly lawsuit exposes a dangerous concentration of power

The author presents the NNPC counterclaim as settled truth. It is not. It is NNPC’s litigation position, advanced by a state company with its own powerful institutional and commercial interests in maintaining downstream market control.

The substantive legal question in Suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1324/2024 was whether the NMDPRA had authority to issue import licences in the absence of a verified product shortfall under Sections 317(8) and (9) of the Petroleum Industry Act. That is a statutory interpretation question, not a referendum on Dangote’s character or intent. The refinery’s position was that domestic production was sufficient to meet demand and that the licences therefore violated the PIA’s hierarchy of supply preference for domestic refining capacity. Whether or not that argument was ultimately correct, it was legally coherent and grounded in the text of Nigeria’s own petroleum legislation. To be honest, until it brings back its own refineries onstream, no one will take NNPCL seriously when it talks about monopoly.

The article then pivots to the withdrawal of the suit in July 2025 as evidence of weakness. This too is a misreading. The lawsuit was filed to establish a principle during a period when the refinery was ramping up to full capacity. By early 2026, the refinery had achieved 650,000 barrels per day (full nameplate capacity) and became the dominant determinant of fuel prices in Nigeria. The market resolved what the courtroom had been asked to decide. Withdrawing a lawsuit you no longer need is not a concession. It is strategy.

Okonkwo’s question, “what happens to projected revenues if the refinery cannot legally compel marketers to source locally?” assumes the refinery needs legal compulsion to compete. The evidence says otherwise. West African imports of refined petroleum products fell 23 percent in a single month between April and May 2026 as the Dangote refinery reached full capacity. Nigerian refined fuel imports had already declined 39 percent year-on-year by mid-2025. These are not the revenue metrics of a refinery losing a market competition battle. These are the metrics of a refinery that has won it.

Claim 3: Farouk Ahmed’s Resignation Suggests Regulatory Capture

The article raises the departure of former NMDPRA chief Farouk Ahmed as a sinister event without providing any evidence that Dangote caused or compelled it. Dangote’s public allegations against Ahmed regarding children in Swiss schools and lifestyle inconsistencies were serious but unrelated to the operational licensing dispute. The article acknowledges that Ahmed’s departure “remains contested” and then uses its very ambiguity to insinuate wrongdoing.

This is the article’s argumentative methodology in miniature: raise an unanswered question, attribute it atmospherically to Dangote, and treat the uncertainty as evidence of misconduct. Rigorous journalism requires more than this. The allegation that a Nigerian government official was living beyond his legitimate means is an allegation worthy of independent investigation. It is not, on its own, evidence that the refinery sought regulatory capture rather than regulatory fairness.

There is a competing interpretation that the article does not entertain: that a domestic refinery with $20 billion in invested capital, operating in full compliance with Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act, was entitled to object when a regulator issued licences to competitors in apparent violation of the statutory supply hierarchy. Describing that objection as an attempt to “monopolise” the market requires one to ignore the plain text of the PIA, a law that Nigeria’s National Assembly enacted precisely to establish priority for domestic refining.

Claim 4: The valuation is speculative and the IPO is financially fragile

The author raises the valuation not to analyse it but to set up a question about revenue risk. Yet the valuation range of $39 to $50 billion cited by the article itself is not a product of speculative enthusiasm. It is grounded in operational performance that the article conspicuously underweights.

Consider the performance record that underpins investor interest:

a. The refinery reached full nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day in February 2026.

b. In April 2026, it became the world’s single largest exporter of aviation fuel, exporting 158,000 barrels per day, a 770 percent increase from the prior year, according to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data.

c. The facility can refine approximately 40 crude grades and is building toward 100-plus crude flexibility, comparable to Singapore’s Pulau Bukom, one of the world’s premier refining hubs.

d. S&P Global’s ratings upgrade for Nigeria cited the refinery’s expanded domestic refining capacity as a contributing factor.

e. The private placement completed in June 2026 at $0.35 per share drew demand reportedly exceeding $2 billion against $1 billion offered.

f. The Nigerian Exchange Group CEO confirmed the refinery is on track for a listing that would “roughly equal the value of all new listings combined on Nigeria’s exchange in 2025.”

g. Dangote has committed to dividends payable in US dollars — an investor protection that directly addresses the naira volatility concern that derailed earlier capital market opportunities for Nigerian retail investors.

The article frames the IPO as a high-risk, politically fraught event. The market data frames it as the most oversubscribed and institutionally validated capital market event in African history. These two framings cannot simultaneously be correct and investors know what to believe.

Claim 5: The refinery’s public support (NNPC stake, CBN forex) raises questions of proportionality

The author treats the State’s involvement in the refinery’s financing as a liability for Dangote, implying that public support creates ongoing obligations that Dangote may not be meeting. The more accurate analysis is the opposite: the public support was a rational sovereign bet on industrial policy that has already returned its initial thesis.

NNPC injected $1 billion for a 7.24 percent equity stake. At a $40 billion valuation, that stake is worth approximately $2.9 billion, nearly a threefold return of public capital before a single IPO share has been sold. The CBN’s foreign exchange allocations were made during a period of acute currency pressure because the refinery represented the single most credible mechanism for reducing Nigeria’s $10-20 billion annual fuel import bill. Those dollar-denominated imports were among the primary drivers of naira depreciation. The refinery’s existence directly addresses the structural driver of the currency crisis; the article implies the CBN’s support worsened it.

What the article presents as a “national bet” was, by any rational capital allocation standard, a bet that has already been substantially won. West African fuel import volumes have fallen structurally. Nigerian fuel import dependency has been reversed. The naira has benefited from reduced import pressure. S&P has upgraded Nigeria’s rating. These outcomes do not emerge from a project that is failing its national mandate.

The question of whether any private entity can “accumulate power that exceeds the capacity of any regulatory framework to govern” is legitimate. But it requires acknowledging three things the article ignores: first, that Nigeria has never lacked refineries. What Nigeria lacked was functioning refineries and Nigerians know who to hold responsible for that. Second, Dangote has repeatedly invited third-party investors and is now offering public ownership, the exact opposite of monopolistic entrenchment; and third, that the solution to concentrated industrial power in a sector is stronger regulation and more investment in competing infrastructure, not an attack on the institution that built what the government spent six decades promising and failing to deliver.

What Okonkwo’s Article Fails To Analyse:

Beyond the point-by-point rebuttals, the most significant failure of the Okonkwo article is its refusal to engage with the Dangote Refinery’s strategic positioning within the global energy architecture. This is not a domestic policy story. It is an African sovereign-capacity story with global implications.

For sixty years, Nigeria’s relationship with petroleum was one of structural subordination: the country produced crude, exported it, and then paid Western trading houses — Vitol, Trafigura, Gunvor — to return refined products at prices it could not control and in currencies it was perpetually short of. The fiscal cost was enormous. The reputational cost — an OPEC member unable to refine its own oil — was a source of national shame that informed decades of reform attempts, all of which failed.

The Dangote Refinery has not merely ended import dependency. It has inverted the country’s position in global refined product markets. In April 2026, when Middle Eastern supply chains were disrupted by geopolitical conflict around the Strait of Hormuz, it was the Dangote Refinery in Lekki that global airlines, trading houses, and national oil companies called. Vitol took Dangote petrol to the United States — the first Nigerian refined product to meet US motor fuel standards. South Africa entered long-term supply discussions. The UK and Netherlands received Dangote jet fuel cargoes. This is not the operational profile of a company whose primary purpose is domestic market monopolisation. This is the profile of a global energy infrastructure asset that happens to be Nigerian.

The article characterises Dangote’s expansion ambitions as personal legacy-building. The documented structure of those ambitions tells a more complex story. The planned expansion from 650,000 to 1.4 million barrels per day — to be partly funded by the IPO proceeds — would make the facility one of the largest refineries in the world, comparable to the Jamnagar complex in India. The planned new propane dehydrogenation plant, linear alkylbenzene facility, and diesel hydrotreater represent value-added processing that produces petrochemical feedstocks Nigeria currently imports. The planned pan-African multi-exchange listing — with discussions confirmed by the CEOs of both the Nigerian Exchange Group and the Nairobi Securities Exchange — is the first serious attempt to build an African-scale capital pool around an African industrial asset.

If this is legacy-building, it is legacy-building whose externalities are almost entirely beneficial to Nigeria and to the continent. The alternative — that Nigeria should have waited for a state-owned or internationally financed refinery that would somehow avoid the concentration-of-ownership problem the author raises — had already been tested for six decades and produced the four non-functioning NNPC refineries whose failure made the Dangote investment necessary.

The article never addresses what Dangote has actually done with its market position on pricing. The evidence is unambiguous. In 2025 alone, the refinery reduced gantry prices for petrol on at least eight separate occasions and raised them only twice, with each increase tied to documented global crude price movements. The refinery introduced a 30-day interest-free credit facility for Nigerian airline operators. It shifted aviation fuel sales from dollar to naira pricing to reduce pressure on Nigeria’s foreign exchange market. It cut jet fuel ex-depot prices from N1,750 to N1,550 per litre over consecutive adjustments. It committed N720 billion to deploy 4,000 CNG-powered trucks for nationwide fuel distribution — at no cost to marketers — to eliminate transport costs from the supply chain.

These are not the pricing behaviours of a monopolist seeking to extract maximum rent from a captive market. They are the pricing behaviours of an industrial operator with the scale, margin, and strategic vision to invest in market development for long-term dominance. The distinction matters. Monopoly pricing extracts. Infrastructure pricing at scale builds. Dangote has consistently chosen the second path — and the downstream impact on Nigerian inflation, logistics costs, and airline viability has been materially positive.

The article’s investor-protection framing — concern for “ordinary Nigerians” who might be misled by fraudulent promoters — is legitimate as far as it goes. But it stops precisely at the point where the analysis becomes interesting. Meristem Securities has reported a fivefold increase in new trading account openings this year, driven almost entirely by Nigerians seeking to participate in the Dangote IPO. MTN Nigeria’s 2019 listing added approximately N1.83 trillion to stock market capitalisation. The Dangote listing, at $40 billion, would add multiples of that.

For a generation of Nigerians who watched the fuel import economy transfer wealth from the naira to European trading houses, the opportunity to own equity in the refinery that ended that transfer is not merely a financial transaction. It is a claim on the industrial future of their country. The article treats the investor enthusiasm as evidence of a speculative bubble to be managed. A more generous and more accurate reading is that it represents something Nigeria has rarely generated: genuine, organic, retail investor demand for a domestic industrial asset.

Conclusion

The Okonkwo article closes with what it presents as a generous gesture: “That question does not have a simple answer. But it is the right question to ask.” The question being asked of whether the refinery serves the national interest proportional to the public support it received is indeed worth asking. The analysis provided in the article is not remotely proportional to the question’s importance.

The right questions, properly framed, are these:

Has the refinery delivered on its core mandate of ending Nigeria’s fuel import dependency? Yes. West African fuel imports have fallen structurally. Nigeria now has domestic refining capacity that covers 100 percent of national demand with surplus for export.

Has the public capital invested in the refinery generated returns for the national balance sheet? Yes. NNPC’s $1 billion stake is now worth approximately $2.9 billion at current valuations. The naira has benefited from reduced import pressure. S&P has upgraded Nigeria’s sovereign rating.

Is the refinery exercising market power in ways harmful to Nigerian consumers? The pricing record says no. Eight price reductions in 2025. Interest-free credit for airlines. Naira-denominated fuel sales. A N720 billion logistics investment to absorb distribution costs.

Does the IPO represent a genuine wealth-sharing opportunity for Nigerians? The evidence of $2 billion in private placement demand, fivefold growth in new brokerage accounts, and USD-denominated dividend commitment says yes.

Are there legitimate regulatory questions about concentration of power that deserve continued scrutiny? Absolutely, and they should be pursued through the proper mechanisms of competition policy, regulatory oversight, and statutory enforcement, not through poorly evidenced newspaper campaigns timed to coincide with capital market transactions.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is not above scrutiny. No institution of its size and influence in Nigeria’s economy should be. But scrutiny requires evidence, analytical honesty, and a willingness to weigh costs against benefits rather than treating every fact in evidence as either positive when it supports the narrative or irrelevant when it does not.

By that standard, the Okonkwo article does not constitute serious analysis of a serious subject. It constitutes a reputational exercise dressed in the language of accountability journalism. Nigeria’s capital markets, its energy sector, and the millions of Nigerians who will decide whether to invest their savings in this offering deserve better.

Bashir Yusuf Ibrahim is a Policy Consultant. He can be reached at bashir.ibrahim@post.harvard.edu