Military Redeploys Theatre Commanders, GOCs, 15 Other Generals to Reinvigorate Fight against Insecurity

*Over 8,000 newly trained soldiers to strengthen ongoing military operations, says COAS

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has redeployed theatre commanders, General Officers Commanding (GOCs), and 15 other generals in a strategic shake-up aimed at reinvigorating the Nigerian Army’s fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other emerging security threats nationwide.



This is just as Shaibu has expressed confidence that more than 8,000 newly trained soldiers would significantly strengthen ongoing military operations and contribute to restoring lasting peace and improving security across Nigeria.

The extensive redeployment, which affects key operational, command, training, and staff appointments, forms part of the Army’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational effectiveness, strengthen national security, and consolidate its capacity to tackle evolving security challenges.



According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the appointments involve field commanders, commandants of military institutions, and principal staff officers at Army Headquarters.

In the new postings, Major General WM Dangana has been appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Division, Nigerian Army, and Commander, Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Enduring Peace, replacing Major General EF Oyinlola.



Major General EI Okoro takes over as GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, replacing Major General EE Emekah.

Also, Major General JR Lar has been appointed Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, while Brigadier General OM Oyekola assumes office as Acting Military Secretary (Army).



Brigadier General I Waziri retains his position as Chief of Staff to the COAS.

As part of efforts to strengthen operational leadership and improve force readiness, Brigadier General IB Buhari has been appointed Commander, Headquarters 63 Brigade. In comparison, Brigadier General K Rabiu takes command of Headquarters 31 Artillery Brigade.

Major General SA Emmanuel has been named Commander, Nigerian Army Space Command, reinforcing the Army’s growing emphasis on emerging domains of warfare and technology-driven security operations. Major General O Adegbe has also been appointed Director of Intelligence and Security at Defence Headquarters.



The reshuffle also covers key appointments in professional military education and institutional development.

Major General KE Chigbu has been appointed Deputy Commandant of the National Defence College, while Major General SD Makolo becomes Commandant of the Nigerian Army Armour School.

Major General SO Adejimi has been named Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, and Major General FS Etim assumes office as Chief of Training at Headquarters, Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA). Brigadier General U Ahmad has also been appointed Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria.

Other appointments include Major General KO Ukandu as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Post Housing Development Limited (PHDL) and Major General AI Allison as Managing Director of Defence Properties Limited.



The COAS charged the newly appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them by demonstrating exemplary leadership, professionalism, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian Army’s constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity, and supporting civil authority in maintaining peace and security across the nation.

He reaffirmed that the Nigerian Army “remains resolute in its transformation drive and commitment to building a highly professional, combat-ready and people-oriented force capable of effectively addressing contemporary and future security challenges in pursuit of Nigeria’s national security objectives.”

Over 8,000 Newly Trained Soldiers to Strengthen Ongoing Military Operations, Says COAS

Meanwhile, COAS Lieutenant General Shaibu has expressed confidence that more than 8,000 newly trained soldiers would significantly strengthen ongoing military operations and contribute to restoring lasting peace and improving security across Nigeria.

Speaking at the Passing Out Parade of the recruits at the Nigerian Army Depot, Osogbo, Osun State, the Army Chief said the graduation marked a key milestone in the army’s deliberate efforts to reinforce its workforce and sustain operations against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and other emerging security threats across the country.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Anele, the COAS described the ceremony as another significant milestone in the Nigerian Army’s commitment to building “a highly professional, combat-ready and mission-oriented force capable of effectively supporting the attainment of Nigeria’s national security objectives.”

Shaibu explained that the recruitment exercise was part of the federal government’s directive, under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the Nigerian Army to recruit an additional 28,000 personnel to strengthen its force structure.

He noted that the initiative is intended to address existing workforce requirements, enhance operational effectiveness, and improve the Army’s capacity to respond decisively to the country’s evolving security challenges.