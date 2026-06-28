CDS, DG DSS, Others Honoured for Outstanding Leadership in Combating Insecurity in Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DG DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, were among distinguished Nigerians honoured for their outstanding leadership and commitment to combating insecurity at the 8th Silent Heroes Awards in Abuja.

The recognition celebrated their strategic contributions to national security and efforts to promote peace, stability and the safety of citizens.

The event also featured other award recipients who have distinguished themselves in various fields including Commissioner of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd).

Speakers at the ceremony urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of security agencies through patriotism, credible intelligence and stronger community collaboration, stressing that collective action remains vital to addressing terrorism, banditry and other security threats.

Founder of the initiative and Publisher of The Razor News, Chief Sunday Odita, said the awards were established to recognise individuals making significant contributions to national development without seeking public acclaim.

He noted that many security personnel had paid the supreme sacrifice in defence of the nation and deserved sustained appreciation, adding that recognising their service would inspire serving officers and reassure them that their sacrifices were valued.

Reflecting on the vision behind the initiative, Odita said: “The journey of the Silent Heroes began, as all great ideas do, with a thought. Our country bears peculiar complexities, which inevitably arise from its status as Africa’s most populous nation with one of the world’s most diverse ethnic compositions… Yet there has always remained space for another category of excellence—those who contribute just as profoundly, yet without the accompanying applause.”

President of the Congress of African Journalists, Chris Isiguzo, who received the Silent Heroes Leadership Award, described the honour as recognition of years of dedicated service to journalism.

He commended the organisers for their objective assessment of recipients and urged leaders to remain accountable and committed to the welfare of citizens.

“Wherever you are, people are watching you. Conduct yourself in ways that inspire confidence and strengthen democracy through service to the people,” he said.

Also speaking, Commander of the Mining Marshals of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), John Onoja, described the initiative as timely, saying it would promote patriotism, integrity and selfless service.

He urged Nigerians to place national interest above personal considerations, emphasising that security is everyone’s responsibility through credible information sharing, cooperation and mutual trust.

He also called on security personnel to carry out their duties professionally while respecting citizens’ rights.