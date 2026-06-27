Theatre Commanders, GOCs, 15 Other Generals Redeployed to Reinvigorate Fight Against Terrorism, Banditry, Kidnapping

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has redeployed theatre commanders, General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and 15 other generals in a strategic shake-up aimed at reinvigorating the Nigerian Army’s fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other emerging security threats across the country.

The extensive redeployment, which affects key operational, command, training and staff appointments, forms part of the Army’s ongoing efforts to enhance operational effectiveness, strengthen national security and consolidate its capacity to tackle evolving security challenges.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the appointments involve field commanders, commandants of military institutions and principal staff officers at Army Headquarters.

Under the new postings, Major General WM Dangana has been appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander, Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, replacing Major General EF Oyinlola.

Major General EI Okoro takes over as GOC 6 Division Nigerian Army and Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force South-South Operation Delta Safe, replacing Major General EE Emekah.

Also, Major General JR Lar has been appointed Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, while Brigadier General OM Oyekola assumes office as Acting Military Secretary (Army). Brigadier General I Waziri retains his position as Chief of Staff to the COAS.

As part of efforts to strengthen operational leadership and improve force readiness, Brigadier General IB Buhari has been appointed Commander, Headquarters 63 Brigade, while Brigadier General K Rabiu takes command of Headquarters 31 Artillery Brigade. Major General SA Emmanuel has been named Commander, Nigerian Army Space Command, reinforcing the Army’s growing emphasis on emerging domains of warfare and technology-driven security operations. Major General O Adegbe has also been appointed Director of Intelligence and Security at Defence Headquarters.

The reshuffle also covers key appointments in professional military education and institutional development. Major General KE Chigbu has been appointed Deputy Commandant of the National Defence College, while Major General SD Makolo becomes Commandant of the Nigerian Army Armour School. Major General SO Adejimi has been named Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, and Major General FS Etim assumes office as Chief of Training at Headquarters, Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army (TRADOC NA). Brigadier General U Ahmad has also been appointed Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria.

Other appointments include Major General KO Ukandu as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Post Housing Development Limited (PHDL) and Major General AI Allison as Managing Director of Defence Properties Limited.

The COAS charged the newly appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them by demonstrating exemplary leadership, professionalism, innovation and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian Army’s constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity and supporting civil authority in maintaining peace and security across the nation.

He reaffirmed that the Nigerian Army “remains resolute in its transformation drive and commitment to building a highly professional, combat-ready and people-oriented force capable of effectively addressing contemporary and future security challenges in pursuit of Nigeria’s national security objectives.”