Maduka Okoye: Beautiful Bride Turin Bound?

Ialian Serie A giants, Juventus have been linked with a move for Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye and Udinese have reportedly informed the Old Lady that they will only consider selling the Nigerian goalkeeper for a fee in the region of €15 million this summer.

Juventus are currently in the market for a new goalkeeper and have identified the Super Eagles shot-stopper as one of their top transfer targets ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Turin giants had initially focused their attention on Aston Villa and Argentina international, Emiliano Martínez. However, difficulties surrounding a potential deal for the World Cup-winning goalkeeper have prompted Juventus to explore alternative options, with Okoye emerging as a serious candidate.

Okoye’s performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from several clubs across Europe. Juventus are believed to be among the most determined suitors as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of another title challenge and their return to European competition.

According to reports from Italian media outlets, Udinese value Okoye highly and are reluctant to let him leave cheaply.

The club has therefore placed a €15 million valuation on the former Sparta Rotterdam and Watford goalkeeper, a figure comparable to the amount Juventus are reportedly willing to spend on Martínez.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper is coming off an impressive campaign with Udinese, having played a pivotal role in leading the club to a 10th-place finish in the Italian top flight.

Okoye kept 10 clean sheets in 30 Serie A appearances, often producing moments of sheer brilliance to keep his side competitive.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, as former league champions Juventus are keen to secure his services on a permanent deal. As they look to strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign, Okoye has emerged as a primary target.

The Nigerian international is currently valued at €9 million by Transfermarkt and has two years remaining on his contract.

Udinese have a reputation as a selling club and would likely be open to negotiations should a suitable offer arrive. In anticipation of a potential exit, they have already identified a replacement.

According to Sleeper Football News, the

Kosta Runjaic’s side have identified Bologna goalkeeper, Federico Ravaglia as the ideal candidate to replace Okoye.

The 26-year-old developed through the Bologna academy but spent significant time on loan at various clubs, including Südtirol, Reggina, Gubbio, and Frosinone.

Despite his experience, he has yet to establish himself as a guaranteed starter. It remains to be seen whether he would be an effective replacement for Okoye, who has been outstanding for Udinese over the past two years.

Okoye’s stellar club form has also seen him solidify his position as the undisputed number one goalkeeper for the Nigerian national team.

It will be interesting to see how this transfer saga unfolds, as both Ravaglia and Okoye should have clarity regarding their futures in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Okoye has addressed talks about his future at Udinese amidst other interest from top clubs in Germany, England, and France.

Okoye’s performance at the club level, coupled with his displays in Nigeria’s friendlies against Poland and Portugal, just before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has put him on the radar of top clubs.

The Germany-born Nigerian has a contract with the Bianconeri that runs till the summer of 2028, and clarified that he’s focused is on his task with Udinese.

“I am really very happy at Udinese, and I really appreciate the association, all the employees, the beautiful city that has become my second home, and the people very much,” the former Watford goalkeeper said in an interview with Transfermarkt.

“Also, the peace and routine I found here. Of course, I still have goals in my career, but currently my head is complete at Udinese.

“I enjoy it without thinking too much about the future. In football, things can change quickly, and if it happens, I know that the club is well positioned, and I can still earn him a nice replacement.

“But until then, I’m 100 percent Udinese professional.”

According to the report, the agent of the 21-cap Super Eagles goalie has been contacted by clubs from all the top four leagues, including the Bundesliga, and top teams from the Turkish Süper Lig, but Okoye isn’t flattered.

“It is a good push for me as a person to know that you are in demand and that one or the other club is on the list.

“However, I leave this to my advisors, where I am in outstanding hands with Gabriele Giuffrida and Co. That’s their part, and I have absolute confidence in their work,” the former Düsseldorf goalie concluded.

Despite Nigeria not qualifying for the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, the team’s goalkeeper, Okoye has become an overnight internet sensation after going viral for his smouldering good looks.

Standing tall at 1.9 metres (6ft 6 inches), Okoye caught the attention of the internet while playing a pre-World Cup friendly against Portugal earlier this month. His prematch walk in particular was clipped and shared online, garnering millions of views and earning him the label of “the sexiest footballer in the world”.

The 26-year-old player’s follower count on Instagram also climbed up to an impressive 1.3 million. “Honestly, I think I was not prepared for this because it was quite big. I have had some viral moments here and there, but nothing like this,” Okoye said in an interview with social media journalist Joy Ejaria via Ahlan Dubai about his new-found fame.

Okoye was born in August 1999, in Germany to a Nigerian father and German mother. The young footballer honed his talent on the pitch in Germany before joining the Dutch professional football team Sparta Rotterdam in the Netherlands, where he was voted player of the season in 2020-2021, per Life After Football.

In 2023, Okoye joined Udinese Calcio, where he has been ever since. In 2025, Okoye was suspended from the sport for two months after he was investigated for match-fixing during a game against Lazio, a professional sports club, in 2024.

Given his good looks, Okoye is no stranger to receiving attention from women. “My priorities are somewhere else than being a fine boy. As a professional, you have to keep these things aside. You cannot combine sports with too much womanising,” he said. “It has always been a part of me because women have always been a little bit crazy about me. But I don’t really pay too much attention.”

Okoye keeps a low profile and has shared little about his private life. He was last linked to Jelicia Westhoff, a Dutch model, with whom he shares a son.

However, it’s unclear whether the pair are still together.

With the summer transfer window now gathering momentum, it remains to be seen whether Juventus and other suitors will meet Udinese’s asking price for Okoye.