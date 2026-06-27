… Senegal’s Mbaye Joins  Opabunmi, Ogbeche, Song

in Africa’s Youngest World Cup Starters Ranking

Ibrahim Mbaye, who was named in Senegal’s starting XI for their ongoing clash with Iraq, has joined an exclusive group of African footballers to have started a FIFA World Cup match aged 18 or younger — a prestigious list that notably features two Nigerian forwards.

According to Opta statistics, the PSG starlet has been listed among the youngest African players to start a FIFA World Cup match, placing his name alongside several historic teenage debutants from the continent.

However, Nigeria’s contribution to this elite list remains highly significant, with Femi Opabunmi and Bartholomew Ogbeche both occupying standout positions in World Cup history.

Opabunmi remains the youngest African player to start a World Cup match, having featured at just 17 years and 101 days old.

The former Nigeria international made his appearance at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, etching his name into the record books as one of the tournament’s most remarkable teenage starters. In third place is compatriot Ogbeche, who also represented Nigeria at the 2002 edition of the competition.

The forward started a World Cup match at 17 years and 244 days, further reinforcing Nigeria’s reputation for producing exceptional young talents capable of performing on football’s biggest stage.

Cameroon’s Salomon Olembé and Rigobert Song also feature in the list, highlighting Africa’s rich history of youthful participation at the global tournament.