Abuja Hospital Offers LASER Prostate Treatment With no Surgical Cuts

* Patients go home same day

Eleos Specialist Hospital, Abuja, has commenced Thulium Fiber Laser Enucleation of The Prostate (ThuFLEP). The procedure involves using a special LASER technology which was recently introduced to completely remove the enlarged prostate without any surgical cuts to the body.

With this new LASER, the enlarged prostate is completely removed no matter the size. It offers the advantage of no surgical cuts, little or no blood loss, with the patient going home either same day of the procedure or just a day after the procedure.

Other advantage of the procedure includes the fact that the procedure is done with the patient awake and there is no loss of erections following the procedure.

This new LASER technology has some modifications that have given it advantages over previous LASERS. It is also used for other medical purposes like the treatment of kidney stones, etc.

The Head of Operations of the Hospital, Mr. Joshua Amayanvbo, said that the hospital has successfully done ThuFLEP for more than 30 patients now with each going home same day or just the day after the procedure.

Also, in a recent interview on Arise Television Morning Show, Dr. Paul Ngwu, a Consultant Urologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon, underscored the importance of ThuFLEP as a new and improved LASER technology in handling cases of prostate enlargement.

While explaining the procedures of using the modern equipment and how effective they are, Dr. Ngwu said the new technology reduces to the barest minimum, some of the complications traceable to old and traditional procedures.

“We’ll finish the surgery and the urine is clear. And there is no bleeding there, even for a very big prostate.

“You will just discover that you are not seeing any bleeder at all as you are moving on. So you will discover that you have removed 300g prostate or 400g prostate and there is no need for transfusion at all,” Ngwu said.

He also emphasized that the procedure does not affect erections at all.

“The essence of this programme is for public health education. Of course, this is not advertisement, but to create an awareness for members of the public to know that there are solutions to these problems and that such technology exists. Of course, when you go on Google and search ThuFLEP, a lot of information will pop up. They’re also there in some of our hospitals,” he added.

For consultation or further details, contact the Customer Care on 07066244467, 09067768799, 09011820593

Website: www.eleoshospital.com; or social media handles – Eleos Specialist Hospital (Facebook) and Eleos Specialist Hospital (Instagram).