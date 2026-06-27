Proton Security Celebrates Honest Operative for Returning Customer’s Misplaced $9,100

Proton Security Service Limited has celebrated one of its operatives, Adebanjo Adeboye Samuel, for an exceptional act of honesty and professionalism after returning a customer’s misplaced sum of $9,100 while on duty at the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Marina, Lagos Branch.

While reflecting on the exemplary conduct of the operative, the management of Proton Security described the development as a strong affirmation of the values that underpin its operations.

The incident, which occurred on 25 May 2026 at a very strategic branch of a notable commercial institution, has reinforced the company’s confidence in the quality, discipline, and integrity of personnel deployed across various client locations.

According to the company, the gesture demonstrates the effectiveness of a corporate culture built on trust, accountability, and ethical conduct. Adebanjo has been hailed as a true hero, showing that something great can still come out of here.

In recognition of this outstanding conduct, Proton Security has announced plans to host a special civic reception at its corporate headquarters. During the event, Adebanjo will be formally honoured and rewarded for his exemplary display of integrity. The occasion will bring together colleagues, family members, friends, industry stakeholders, and representatives of the media in celebration of a remarkable act of honesty.

Commenting on the recognition, the Managing Director of Proton Security Service Limited, Mr. Odebunmi Adekunmi, described Adebanjo’s action as a proud moment for the organisation and a validation of its unwavering commitment to ethical service delivery.

“This act of honesty reflects the principles upon which our organisation was built and the standards we expect from every member of our workforce. Adebanjo has demonstrated that professionalism extends beyond carrying out assigned duties; it also involves making the right decisions when no one is watching. His conduct has brought honour to himself, his family, our organisation, and the security profession as a whole,” he said.

Reflecting on the experience, Adebanjo expressed humility and gratitude for the recognition. “It is not about the amount; it is about the principle. I was raised to be truthful and to do what is right irrespective of the circumstances. Even if the money had been much more, I would still have returned it. Integrity is something I believe should never be compromised,” he said.

He further added, “I am grateful to Proton Security for the training and values that guide us daily. This recognition encourages me to remain steadfast in doing what is right and reinforces my belief that honesty remains one of life’s greatest virtues. I hope my experience inspires others to always choose the path of integrity, regardless of the situation.”

Also speaking, Olabisi Familusi, Director of Business Development and Strategy at Proton Security Service Limited, affirmed that the organisation’s integrity standards remain uncompromising and are reflected in the conduct of its operatives and corporate staff.

He noted that Adebanjo’s actions exemplify the professionalism and trust that form the bedrock of Proton’s operations, reinforcing the company’s reputation as a leading player in Nigeria’s private security industry and a champion of ethical excellence.

Beyond the commendation of an individual, Proton Security believes the significance of this act extends much further. This symbolic act is capable of inspiring trust in Nigeria globally and sending the right message to the growing population of young Nigerians that integrity pays, and its reward is everlasting. Adebanjo’s story stands as a timeless testament to the power of character, reminding us that while circumstances may test values, it is integrity that ultimately defines legacy.