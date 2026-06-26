Tinubu Raises Conditional Cash Grant to N25,000 as 154,412 Jigawa Households Enrol in Welfare Scheme

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse





No fewer than 154,412 vulnerable households in Jigawa State have been enrolled under the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reviews the grant from N10,000 to N25,000 per payment cycle to cushion the impact of economic hardship on vulnerable Nigerians.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Humanitarian Affairs, Auwal Sankara, disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing journalists in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

According to him, the programme, which is being implemented across the state’s 27 local government areas, is aimed at improving household welfare, boosting nutrition, supporting small-scale businesses, and strengthening the rural economy.

“So far, 154,412 vulnerable households have been registered as beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope unconditional social security grant across Jigawa State’s 27 local government areas,” Sankara said.

He revealed that the distribution process was progressing steadily, noting that the ministry commenced the first phase of the exercise in January and had already moved into the second phase.

The commissioner stated that 126,636 beneficiaries had collected their payment cards, while arrangements were being made to ensure that the remaining 27,776 beneficiaries received theirs without delay.

“So far, over 126,636 registered households have collected their payment cards across the 27 local government areas of the state.

“As the exercise continues, we hope to complete the distribution of the remaining 27,776 cards in time to ensure that the common man benefits from the social security package,” he added.

Sankara disclosed that the federal government recently reviewed the grant upward from N10,000 per two-month payment cycle to N25,000 per payment cycle in a move designed to enhance the programme’s impact on beneficiaries.

“President Tinubu reviewed the grant from N10,000 per two-month payment cycle to N25,000 per payment cycle,” he said.

He explained that each beneficiary household would receive three payment cycles, bringing the total support package to N75,000.

“Each beneficiary is entitled to three payment cycles, totaling N75,000. The President reviewed the amount to enhance the impact of the programme, which is designed to help households improve their nutrition and family economy,” he stated.

The commissioner maintained that although the amount might appear modest, it would have a significant effect on the livelihoods of vulnerable families and stimulate economic activities at the grassroots.

“The grant may sound small, but it has a great impact on the common man’s life and the national micro-economy,” he said.

He cited food vendors, tea sellers and other petty traders as examples of entrepreneurs whose businesses could benefit from the intervention through increased working capital.

Sankara attributed the smooth implementation of the programme in Jigawa State to the support and commitment of Governor Umar Namadi, whom he described as passionate about policies and programmes aimed at improving the welfare of ordinary citizens.

“This exercise is going on smoothly in Jigawa State because of the support provided by Governor Umar Namadi, who is always passionate about any project that can improve the lives of the common man,” he said.

He noted that the Renewed Hope Social Security Grant aligned with the governor’s 12-point development agenda and complemented ongoing efforts to reduce poverty, create economic opportunities and improve living standards across the state.

“The Renewed Hope Social Security Grant is one of several programmes initiated by the President to improve livelihoods and strengthen the rural economy. This is also in tandem with Governor Umar Namadi’s 12-point agenda,” he added.

Sankara assured residents of sustained collaboration between the federal government and the Jigawa State Government to ensure that the programme delivers maximum benefits to targeted households.

According to him, the partnership between the two tiers of government is focused on improving livelihoods, promoting economic growth and advancing sustainable development across the state and the country.

“President Tinubu and Governor Namadi are working hand in hand to improve the lives of the people and place the state and the country on a path of growth, prosperity and sustainable development,” he said.