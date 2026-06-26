First Lady: I’m Optimistic That With The Right Will, Nigeria’ll Overcome Its Challenges

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed optimism that with the right will, Nigeria would overcome all challenges facing her.

Speaking yesterday after her investiture as the Grand Matron of the Nigerian Red Cross Society at the State House, Abuja, the First Lady, while acknowledging the enormous role being played by the Red Cross in Humanitarian efforts in the country, expressed optimism that various challenges confronting the nation would be surmounted.

According to her, “There is no challenge that is unsurmountable if we have the right will, and we have strong political will, to do right by the nation. Our assignment is a daily call to duty and we have to rise everyday to do the work”.

Mrs Tinubu stressed the need to use voluntary organisations to change the mindset of youth by getting them to actively participate in their activities. She said the voluntary organisations should be used to change the mindset of youth through getting them to actively participate.

Her words: “If they learn to help from an early age, it would not be hard on them to do it when they are old,” she said, adding that as the Grand Matron of the NRCS, which she takes as a call to greater service, it was an opportunity for her to add her quota to the Society

“I encourage people, if you have the capacity to help a neighbor in whatever way you can, do so,” she said.

The First Lady explained that her office has initiated the National Food Bank Programme across the six Geo-political zones of the country which is expected to eliminate or reduce to the barest minimum, child malnutrition in the country.

Earlier, NRCS National President, Oluyemisi Adeaga, who led the team, thanked Mrs Tinubu for continually rendering humanitarian services to the citizens through her Renewed Hope Initiative, saying the Society recognised her strong dedication to the welfare of women, children, families and vulnerable Nigerians in general.