  • Friday, 26th June, 2026

FAAN Gives Deadline for Vehicle Standards, Tariff for Airport Taxis

Business | 2 seconds ago

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has given October 2026 deadline for taxis operating at the Lagos and Abuja airports to abide by its directives of complying with the standard of vehicles allowed and the increase of tariff from N500 to N1, 500.

A statement from FAAN’s management explained that as an organization committed to delivering safe, secure, efficient, and world-class airport services, FAAN considers it necessary to provide clarification on the issues raised and to reassure the travelling public that every action being taken is aimed at enhancing passenger experience and maintaining acceptable service standards at our airports.

“Airports are the gateways to any nation and often provide the first and last impression of a country’s image. Consequently, FAAN has a responsibility not only to ensure safety and security but also to uphold service quality across all touch-points that passengers encounter, including airport transportation services.

So, “the directive requiring airport cab operators to upgrade to newer vehicle models is informed by the need to improve reliability, comfort, safety, and overall passenger satisfaction. This is consistent with international best practices and aligns with FAAN’s ongoing efforts to elevate service standards across its airports,” the agency said.

It also noted that passengers who utilise airport taxi services deserve clean, roadworthy, comfortable, and professionally maintained vehicles that reflect the premium environment expected of a modern international airport.

“The adjustment from N500 to N1,500 should therefore be viewed within the context of prevailing economic realities and the need to sustain critical airport infrastructure and services. Even with the review, FAAN remains mindful of the challenges faced by operators and has continued to engage stakeholders constructively,” the agency said.

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