Glo Empowers Subscribers with Enhanced ‘Borrow Me Credit’ Service

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has expanded its “Borrow Me Credit” service, a strategic initiative designed to ensure that no subscriber is ever disconnected due to a low or zero balance.

Globacom, in a statement in Lagos, said that the eligibility criteria for the service has been streamlined to provide instant airtime and data solutions to millions of active prepaid customers across the country. To ensure clarity for subscribers, the company has clearly outlined that while a service charge applies, the primary goal remains providing immediate relief during moments the customer has low balance.

The enhanced “Borrow Me Credit” service now includes the unique ability for subscribers to “Borrow Special Data “and additionally “Borrow Airtime/Data for Others”. This allows Glo customers to act as a lifeline for friends and family members who may be out of reach or unable to recharge immediately, further strengthening the bonds of the Glo community through shared connectivity.

“Whether it is an urgent business call, a late-night research project, or staying in touch with loved ones during an emergency, Glo’s “Borrow Me Credit” ensures that a low balance never results in a zero-communication experience”, said Globacom

According to the company, the service caters to a wide range of customer needs, with airtime and data denominations available from as low as N25 up to N4,000, ensuring flexible options for different usage requirements.

The company added that the structure of the service is designed to ensure higher borrowing limits to customers with stronger usage profile and greater engagement on the network.