Creative Agency Appoints Isitua-Onukwu as CEO

The Board of TBWA/Concept Unit, the Lagos-based creative agency within the TBWA Worldwide network, has announced the appointment of George Isitua-Onukwu as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2026.

He succeeds Kelechi Nwosu, whose leadership established TBWA/Concept Unit as one of Nigeria’s creative agencies, known for bold work like the Proudly Made in Aba campaign and Spirit of Lagos project.

The incoming CEO, in a statement, said: “The appointment signals the next chapter in TBWA/Concept Unit’s evolution. We’re expanding the Agency model. Under Nwosu, the agency began diversifying beyond traditional campaign work.”

“We are not abandoning the agency model. We are expanding it. Creativity remains our core product, but the future belongs to agencies that can turn creativity into assets, platforms, and businesses. Ideas should not only solve marketing problems; they should create economic value that compounds over time.” Isitua-Onukwu said.