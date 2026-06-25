NECA to Lead Conversation on Impact of Economic Reforms

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has announced that its 2026 Employers’ Summit will undertake a critical review of the impact of ongoing economic reforms on businesses, employment, investment, and national competitiveness.

The Summit, scheduled to be held in Abuja, will convene policymakers, business leaders, development partners, and key industry stakeholders to assess progress, identify emerging challenges, and chart a sustainable path for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Speaking ahead of the event, NECA Director-General, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, acknowledged the significance of recent reforms in addressing longstanding structural imbalances in the economy, while emphasizing the need for a clear assessment of their real-sector outcomes.

Oyerinde noted that businesses across sectors continue to grapple with persistent headwinds, including high energy costs, exchange rate volatility, inflationary pressures, infrastructure deficits, regulatory complexity, and weak consumer demand. He added that although some macroeconomic indicators show signs of improvement, many enterprises particularly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) remain under significant strain.