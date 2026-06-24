Military Issues Warning Alert in Fresh Maritime Advisory as Water Levels Rise

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Maritime Component of Operation Whirl Stroke has issued a comprehensive safety advisory to riverine communities following a significant rise in water levels brought about by the ongoing rainy season, warning that increased currents and turbulence now pose heightened risks to inland water transportation.

Acting on the directive of the Force Commander, Major General Moses Gara, the Maritime Component Commander, Lieutenant Commander Dusse Christopher Zakari, cautioned mariners, boat operators, passengers and residents engaged in economic activities along waterways within the Joint Operations Area to strictly observe safety measures to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives.

According to a statement by the Acting Media Information Officer of Operation Whirl Stroke, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, the seasonal rise in water volume has made waterways more unpredictable, thereby increasing the likelihood of boat mishaps if precautionary measures are ignored.

“In view of the foregoing, all mariners and boat operators are hereby directed to strictly adhere to safety precautions,” the statement read.

These include the compulsory wearing of life jackets by all passengers and crew, the provision of at least one life buoy per boat, and a strict prohibition on overloading beyond approved capacity.

Operators are also required to carry essential safety equipment such as functional torch-lights, spare spark plugs and tarpaulins for emergency situations.

In addition, mariners have been directed to desist from polluting waterways with non-biodegradable waste, while maritime unions are mandated to enforce a ban on night sailing.

Water transport operations are restricted to between 6:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily for safety and security reasons.

All boat operators are also expected to register with their respective unions and carry valid means of identification while operating on the waterways. Riverine residents have been urged to promptly report any suspicious or criminal activity to security agencies.

Lieutenant Commander Zakari further warned that defaulters would be sanctioned in line with existing regulations, stressing that maritime unions must ensure strict compliance among their members.

He reaffirmed that the Maritime Component of Operation Whirl Stroke remains committed to safeguarding lives, protecting property and ensuring the security of waterways within its area of responsibility, while urging full cooperation from the public in adhering to the advisory and maintaining vigilance at all times.