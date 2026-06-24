  • Wednesday, 24th June, 2026

Coal City Varsity Dismisses Allegations of Salary Arrears,  Strike

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Coal City University, Enugu, has dismissed allegations of salary arrears and an alleged six-month staff strike, describing the claims as false, misleading, and devoid of factual basis.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Afam Icha Ituma, made the clarification during a press conference in Enugu, where he addressed recent media reports concerning the institution.

Professor Ituma said that the institution categorically refuted claims from recent publications alleging that it owed staff salaries or had experienced a six-month strike by employees.

“Staff salaries have been paid consistently, and the university does not owe any salary arrears to its employees. Furthermore, there has never been any staff strike action in the history of the University,” he said.

He described the allegations as a deliberate misrepresentation of the true state of affairs and an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the institution.

Addressing the June 10 incident involving a student and a staff member, Ituma said the university acted promptly in line with its internal governance procedures before the matter became public. 

He explained that management immediately suspended the staff member and students directly involved in the incident and constituted a Review Committee to investigate the matter and make recommendations.

ggestion that the university’s response was reactionary or prompted by external pressure is inaccurate,” he said, noting that the student involved in the incident is a beneficiary of the university’s scholarship programme, but stressed that the student’s status would not influence disciplinary processes.

He added that the Review Committee had been mandated to conduct a fair and objective investigation, while management had commenced a broader review of policies relating to student welfare, staff conduct, conflict resolution, and campus safety.

Ituma also disclosed that the university’s legal team had been directed to engage and demand a retraction and corrective action over what he termed inaccurate reporting while urging the public to rely only on verified information from official channels

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.