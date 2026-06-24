Tinubu to Honour Nigerians in UN System 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is set to confer national honours on a select group of Nigerians serving within the United Nations(UN) system, in a move aimed at recognising the country’s growing footprint in global diplomacy and international development circles.

Nigeria’s Permanent Re-presentative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, disclosed the plan during a dinner with members of the United Nations Staff Recreation Council–Nigeria Association at Nigeria House in New York, where he said the initiative reflects the federal government’s renewed commitment to celebrating Nigerians excelling on the global stage.

According to him, the forthcoming honours are designed to acknowledge the “professionalism, sacrifice and outstanding contributions” of Nigerian nationals working across various UN agencies, many of whom he described as quietly shaping international policy, humanitarian responses and administrative reforms within the global body.

He noted that Nigeria continues to enjoy increasing visibility within the United Nations system, with its citizens occupying strategic positions in areas such as administration, budgeting, peace operations and development programming. Their performance, he said, has strengthened Nigeria’s diplomatic credibility and reinforced its longstanding aspiration for a more influential role in global governance.

The announcement comes amid a broader expansion of the national honours framework under the Tinubu administration, which has in recent years conferred awards on a wide range of recipients, including public officials, private sector leaders, cultural icons and members of the diaspora. The administration has consistently argued that the honours system is being repositioned as a tool for national motivation and institutional excellence.

Ibrahim further hinted that Nigeria will intensify its advocacy for reforms at the United Nations, particularly in relation to the structure of the Security Council, where African representation remains a central demand of the continent’s diplomatic agenda.

He also revealed that President Tinubu is expected to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in September, where Nigeria’s foreign policy priorities and multilateral engagements will be prominently outlined.

The planned recognition of Nigerians within the UN system is expected to further strengthen morale among the country’s international civil servants while underscoring Abuja’s efforts to leverage Diaspora expertise as part of its broader development and foreign policy strategy.