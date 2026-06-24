Dialogue on Nigerian Economy Holds to Honour Akpan Ekpo

A National Dialogue on the State of the Nigerian Economy featuring an array of distinguished professors as speakers, holds on Friday, June 26th, 2026 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The dialogue is being convened by the organisers to celebrate the 72nd birthday of renowned Scholar of Economics and Public Policy, Prof Akpan Hogan Ekpo, who will also deliver the keynote address at the event.

Apart from the keynote speaker, six other discussants will also focus on different areas of the country’s economy. Prof Chikanele Asuru will discuss “Monetary and Physical Issues, Labour Market Performance, Poverty and Inequality, 2015 to Date.”

Prof Emmanuel Onwioduokit will speak on “Nigerian Debt Profile and Management 2015 to Date” while Prof Trenchard O. Ibia will talk on “Food Security in Nigeria: Highlights of the State of Agriculture and the Imperatives for Action.”

Other speakers scheduled to lighten up the event include: Prof Isongesit Solomon, who will discuss “Agriculture: Livestock in Perspective.” Prof Etim Frank will be speaking on “Governance Since 2015 and Growth Trajectory till Date” while Prof Ndubuisi Nwokoma speak on “Manufacturing and Industrial Output: From 2015 to Date.”

According to the organisers, The Prof Akpan Ekpo Centre For Public Policy, there will also be brief remarks by the Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof Christopher N. Ekong, Chairman of the event and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) University of Uyo, Prof Enobong Ikpeme and Chairman of the Centre, Dr Effiong E. Inyang.

The event will also feature a book presentation by Prof Effiong Johnson. Titled, “Misunderstanding With The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) As VC University of Uyo, (including Current Challenges)”, the 145 page book authored by the birthday celebrant, Prof Akpan Ekpo, is published by the University of Lagos Press.

The birthday event will be rounded off with a Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, June 28th, 2026 at The External House of Glory Church, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo.

A former Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof Akpan Ekpo was appointed Emeritus Professor of the University on September 25th, 2024.

Currently chairman of the Foundation for Economic Research and Training (FERT), Lagos, Ekpo who was born in June 26, 1954, was also director general, West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Lagos between May 2009 and December 2018. He was also pioneer Vice Chancellor, Akwa Ibom University of Technology and a former director at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

After his secondary education at the United Christian Secondary School, Apapa, Lagos in 1969, Ekpo received a Federal Government scholarship to study in the United States of America. He graduated from Howard University, Washington in 1976 with a Bachelor’s degree (Cum laude with honours) in Economics and obtained a Masters in Economics from the same university.

To underscore his brilliance, he was on the Dean’s List of the university throughout his undergraduate studies and on full scholarship based on his academic performance.

In 1975 as the best and honours student, he won the American Economic Association Fellowship to study briefly at Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois. In 1980 and 1983, he bagged the MA and PhD degrees in Economics from the University of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

His areas of specialisation include Economic Theory (Microeconomics and Macroeconomics), Economic Development and Public Finance. He has attended refresher courses at the World Bank Development Institute, Northwestern University and Harvard University. He has also lectured in Universities in the USA, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria.

Professor Ekpo has published extensively in his areas of specialization in national and international journals and has consulted for several national and international organizations. He was the ﬁrst occupier of Chief Anthony Ani Chair, Professor of Public Finance. He has over 160 publications comprising refereed journal articles, books, chapters in books, conference proceedings and other research outlets. He has also attended over 90 national and international conferences and has presented papers in most of them.