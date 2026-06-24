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Accord Demands Redeployment of Osun Police Boss Ahead of Governorship Election

Nigeria | 29 seconds ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The national leadership of Accord Party, has called for the redeployment of the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Gotan, ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

The political party cited concerns over the security situation in the state and urging federal authorities to take urgent steps to guarantee peaceful polls.

The party also appealed to President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the National Security Adviser to intervene and strengthen security arrangements across the state.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Omorogbe, Accord said it had become increasingly worried about incidents of violence reported in parts of the state and the potential implications for the forthcoming governorship election.

The party stated that it had lost confidence in the ability of the current police leadership in the state to effectively manage emerging security challenges and maintain public trust.

“Accord has lost confidence in the ability and capacity of the Osun State Commissioner of Police to effectively curb violence and guarantee a secure environment for political participation,” the statement said.

The party noted that it had communicated its concerns to relevant security agencies and called for greater efforts to investigate reported incidents and bring perpetrators to justice.

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