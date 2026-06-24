  • Wednesday, 24th June, 2026

Fintiri Appoints Boss Mustapha Adamawa Representative on Northern Security Board

Nigeria | 17 seconds ago

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has approved the appointment of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, as Adamawa State’s representative on the Board of Trustees of the Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund.

Mustapha’s appointment, which took immediate effect was announced in a statement yesterday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou.

According to the statement, Fintiri said the appointment underscored his administration’s commitment to strengthening regional security architecture and ensuring that Adamawa State was effectively represented in key decisions aimed at safeguarding lives and property across Northern Nigeria.

The governor noted that the Northern Nigeria Security Trust Fund, established by the Northern Governors’ Forum, was created as a sub-national initiative to complement the efforts of security agencies in addressing growing security concerns in the region.

The Fund is expected to support intelligence coordination, provide operational logistics, enhance inter-state collaboration, and promote community-based security initiatives across the 19 northern states.

Fintiri described the former SGF as a seasoned public servant, whose wealth of experience and leadership credentials made him well-suited for the role.

“His wealth of experience in public service, proven leadership capacity, and national stature make Boss Mustapha eminently qualified to effectively represent the interests of Adamawa State on this all-important Board,” the governor stated.

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