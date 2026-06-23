ENDING RIGASA’S ENVIRONMENTAL NIGHTMARE

Kaduna State is committing huge resources to solve a longstanding environmental problem, writes SALISU YUSUF

For more than 30 years, the people of Rigasa and adjoining communities in Kaduna State have lived with an environmental catastrophe that successive administrations acknowledged but never fully confronted. Deep gully erosion, land degradation, flooding, and the gradual destruction of homes and livelihoods became a permanent feature of life for thousands of residents. Entire communities watched helplessly as fertile land disappeared, roads collapsed, properties were swallowed, and lives were put at constant risk. Today, that long season of neglect appears set to end.

In what is being described as one of the most ambitious environmental remediation initiatives ever undertaken by a subnational government in Nigeria, Governor Uba Sani has approved a massive N34 billion intervention project aimed at tackling the devastating erosion crisis affecting Rigasa and neighbouring communities.

Beyond the impressive financial commitment, the project represents something far more significant: a decisive demonstration of leadership that prioritises long-term solutions over temporary fixes and places vulnerable communities at the centre of governance.

Environmental challenges often develop gradually before reaching catastrophic proportions. This is precisely the story of Rigasa.

For decades, uncontrolled erosion has carved deep gullies across vast stretches of land in the area, creating dangerous landscapes that threaten homes, businesses, schools, and public infrastructure. What began as a manageable environmental issue gradually evolved into a major humanitarian and developmental challenge.

The affected communities, many of which are populated by low-income and working-class families, have borne the burden of this neglect for generations. The consequences have been severe.

Families have lost valuable property. Businesses have suffered. Access roads have deteriorated. Agricultural activities have been disrupted. Most tragically, lives have been lost as a result of the environmental hazards created by the expanding erosion corridors.

The crisis became a painful symbol of what happens when environmental management is relegated to the background of public policy.

For years, residents waited for meaningful intervention. For years, little happened. Until now.

What distinguishes Governor Uba Sani’s intervention is not merely the size of the investment but the seriousness with which he has approached the problem.

Rather than relying solely on reports and briefings, the governor personally inspected the affected areas to gain first-hand understanding of the scale of destruction and the urgency of intervention.

That visit appears to have reinforced what many residents already knew: the situation could no longer be postponed.

Following the inspection, Governor Sani announced a comprehensive environmental restoration programme that will address the root causes of the erosion while reclaiming degraded lands and restoring affected communities. His words reflected both urgency and empathy. “The challenge has persisted for over 30 years, causing immense hardship for communities along the corridor. Our administration is determined to bring lasting solutions to the affected areas,” the governor stated.

This commitment represents a departure from the culture of temporary responses that has often characterised environmental management in many parts of the country.

Instead of treating symptoms, the administration is pursuing a structural solution.

With an approved contract sum of N34 billion, the intervention ranks among the largest environmental remediation projects ever executed by Kaduna State.

The project will cover a 17-kilometre corridor stretching across Igabi and Kaduna South Local Government Areas, encompassing Rigasa and several adjoining communities.

This extensive coverage is crucial because environmental challenges rarely respect administrative boundaries.

Erosion in one community often affects neighbouring settlements through interconnected drainage systems and water channels. Addressing only isolated sections would merely shift the problem elsewhere.

The comprehensive scope of the project therefore demonstrates strategic planning and a clear understanding of environmental systems.

More importantly, the governor has disclosed that funding has already been secured, eliminating one of the major obstacles that often delay public infrastructure projects.

Groundbreaking is expected within weeks, while completion is projected within 18 months.

Such clarity provides confidence that this is not merely another ceremonial announcement but a project with a clear implementation roadmap.

Perhaps the most commendable aspect of the initiative is its focus on communities that are often overlooked in development planning.

Governor Sani specifically acknowledged that the beneficiary communities are predominantly urban-poor settlements.

These communities contribute significantly to Kaduna’s economy through commerce, transportation, informal enterprise, and labour. Yet they frequently receive less attention than more affluent urban districts.

By directing substantial resources toward these communities, the administration is sending an important message about inclusive governance.

Development cannot be meaningful if it excludes the most vulnerable.

Environmental justice demands that governments protect citizens who face the greatest risks and possess the fewest resources to protect themselves.

This intervention embodies that principle.

Large-scale infrastructure and environmental projects often require difficult decisions, including relocation and land acquisition.

Governor Sani’s administration appears conscious of this reality. The project is expected to affect more than 1,200 households during implementation. Recognising the potential impact on residents, the government has earmarked over N2 billion for compensation and resettlement support.

This decision reflects responsible governance.

Too often, public projects focus exclusively on physical infrastructure while neglecting the human consequences of implementation.

By incorporating compensation and resettlement support into the project design, the administration is attempting to ensure that those affected by the intervention are treated with dignity and fairness.

This approach aligns with international best practices in sustainable development and environmental management.

While the primary objective is environmental restoration, the benefits of the project extend far beyond erosion control.

The intervention is expected to stimulate significant economic activity during and after construction.

Thousands of direct and indirect jobs are likely to be created through construction activities, material supply, logistics, and related services.

Local businesses are expected to benefit from increased economic activity generated by the project.

Upon completion, improved environmental conditions will likely enhance property values, encourage commercial investments, and improve access to economic opportunities.

Perhaps most importantly, the project will create a safer environment for more than two million people living and working within the affected corridor. That is a transformative impact by any standard. One of the defining characteristics of modern governance is the recognition that environmental sustainability and economic development are not competing objectives.

A degraded environment undermines economic growth, public health, social stability, and investment confidence. Conversely, environmental restoration creates conditions for sustainable development. Governor Sani’s intervention demonstrates this understanding.

Rather than viewing erosion control as a purely environmental issue, the administration is treating it as a developmental imperative with implications for public safety, economic productivity, social welfare, and urban planning.

This integrated approach reflects a broader governance philosophy increasingly evident in Kaduna State under the current administration.

When completed, the Rigasa environmental remediation project may well be remembered as one of the defining achievements of Uba Sani’s administration. Not because of its cost. Not because of its scale. But because it addresses a problem that many believed had become permanent.

The true measure of leadership is often found in the willingness to confront challenges that others avoid. For more than three decades, the erosion crisis in Rigasa remained an open wound on Kaduna’s developmental landscape. Successive administrations came and went while the problem worsened. Uba Sani has chosen a different path.

By committing N34 billion to solve a longstanding environmental disaster, he has demonstrated that governance is ultimately about improving lives, restoring hope, and tackling difficult problems regardless of how long they have existed.

Yusuf writes from Kaduna State