NBA Lagos Unveils 2026 Bar Week, Focuses on Lawyering in Digital Age

Stories by Steve Aya

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Lagos Branch, has announced plans for its 2026 Annual Bar Week, with legal practitioners set to examine the impact of technology on legal practice under the theme, “Lawyering in a Digital Age: Navigating Technology, Justice and Innovation”. The week-long event is scheduled to hold from June 27 to July 3, 2026, and was formally unveiled at a press conference held at the offices of Babalakin & Co. in Lagos.

Addressing journalists at the briefing, Chairman of the NBA Lagos Branch, Mrs Uchenna Ogunedo-Akingbade, said this year’s Bar Week is designed to stimulate meaningful conversations on the rapidly evolving legal landscape, and the role of technology in shaping the future of legal practice and the administration of justice. She stressed the need for Lawyers to embrace innovation while upholding the profession’s ethical standards and commitment to the rule of law.

Also speaking, Chairperson of the Bar Week Planning Committee, Mrs Obosa Akpata, described the theme as timely, noting that artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital transformation and other emerging technologies are redefining legal services globally. She said the Conference would provide a platform for Lawyers, policymakers, academics, business leaders and technology experts to engage on the opportunities and challenges presented by the digital age.

Mrs Akpata disclosed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, will deliver the Keynote Address at the opening ceremony, and lead discussions on the future of the legal profession in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Providing further details on the programme, Dr Kubi Udofia and the Head of Information Technology of the Planning Committee, Mr Babajimi Ayorinde, outlined activities lined up for the week, and the technological innovations being deployed to enhance participants’ experience throughout the event.

According to the organisers, the programme will feature two days of plenary sessions focusing on issues such as artificial intelligence, digital evidence, cybersecurity, data protection, innovation, access to justice and the future of legal practice in Nigeria.

Beyond the plenary sessions, other activities scheduled for the week include a health walk, sporting events, masterclasses, a town hall meeting, elders’ night, visits to selected institutions including the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, and a closing party aimed at promoting networking and professional bonding among members of the legal community.

While the opening ceremony and plenary sessions will take place at Jewel Aeida Event Centre, Lekki Phase 1, other activities will be hosted at various locations across Lagos, including the MUSON Centre and the Ikoyi Correctional Centre. The Organisers said the programme has been carefully structured to combine intellectual engagement, mentorship, wellness and community service.

The NBA Lagos Branch, one of the largest and most influential Branches of the Association, said this year’s Bar Week will provide a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on the future of legal practice in Nigeria and explore how technology can be leveraged, to strengthen the administration of justice while preserving the core values of fairness, ethics and the rule of law.