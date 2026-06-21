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Oyebanji: Re-election Places Greater Burden of Service on Me

Breaking | 31 minutes ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Governor Biodun Oyebanji has described his re-election as a renewed call to serve the people of Ekiti State with greater commitment, humility and compassion.

Speaking after he was declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election, Oyebanji thanked Ekiti voters for their confidence, saying the mandate had placed a greater responsibility on his shoulders.

He assured residents that his administration would work harder to improve their welfare and deliver quality governance, adding that his government would continue implementing its development agenda while accommodating new priorities that would advance the state.

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