Abiodun  Sowemimo Building Nigeria’s Digital Future

Hailed as Nigeria’s answer to Bill Gates, Abiodun Sowemimo, a celebrated programmer is driving a bold digital revolution, spearheading Silicon Africa’s rise and positioning the continent as a formidable force in technological innovation, digital sovereignty, and global cyber power. Adedayo Adejobi writes

The boisterous Lagos sun seems to have politely filtered into a soft, ambient glow within this extraordinary Lekki office reception through its glass door. It is an almost immaculate space, where everything whispers of formality, authority, and prestige. The air, scented with a faint, pleasing aroma of something expensive and clean, feels crisp, a stark contrast to the usual Lagos hustle outside. Here, white reigns supreme, coating the executive desks, the plush chairs, and the soaring walls in a brilliant hue that speaks not just of purity, but of a deliberate, calculated clarity. Amidst this blinding elegance, you cannot help but be captivated by the innumerable local, regional, and global award plaques, each one a testament to battles won in the digital arena.

Behind a wide, imposing white desk sits Abiodun Sowemimo, often described with the lofty title of Nigeria’s tech mogul, dressed in an all-black Kaftan. Relaxed yet intensely attentive, he is framed by the official seals of Lagos State, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Cyberpedia Internet Governance, emblems that instantly reinforce the gravitas of his position. This is a man who deals in data, sovereignty, and the future of a continent, and his surroundings are a manifesto of his ambition.

The recent accolade as one of Forbes’ Top 100 most influential innovators of 2025 is, for Sowemimo, less a personal achievement and more a spiritual anomaly.

“I always say to people that my journey in life is a miracle,” he begins, his voice carrying the calm conviction of someone who genuinely believes in forces larger than quarterly reports. “As a matter of fact, it transcends my reasoning.”

He eschews the notion of accidental success. He sees himself as a man with a singular, divine brief: “a purpose which is not limited to preparing generations for total greatness, changing the African narratives, disrupting the African technology ecosystem in a positive light, and inspiring a total generation.”

This profound sense of mission is what propels his ventures across fintech, AI, telecommunications, and aviation. It is a portfolio reminiscent of his late mentor, the iconic Chief M.K.O. Abiola, only Sowemimo’s empire is built upon the shifting, boundless sands of technology.

“The biggest thing you can do for yourself, your nation, and the people around you, is to create jobs,” he asserts, cutting through any suggestion of simple diversification. “That is the reason why we set up different institutions which are interconnected to create jobs, support the government, support private citizens, and inspire the younger generation that they can do something better, if we can do it.”

When questioned about the inevitable hurdles along the way, Sowemimo dismisses the notion with characteristic confidence. “Well, challenges for me are a layman’s excuse for their misfortune,” he says. “It’s just like going to school and saying you don’t want to be tested.”

This philosophy of constant examination is evident in his most audacious creation: the world’s first Internet Identity Number (IIN) and the accompanying Cyberpedia search engine, Africa’s preeminent artificial intelligence, data, and cybersecurity corporation.

“Do you know that there’s no real-time centralised data system in the whole of this continent?” he asks rhetorically. This systemic void, he explains, is the reason “a lot of people get away with a lot of crime.”

The IIN, therefore, is not a whimsical invention, but a tool of digital justice. “We invented this first world internet identity number to make people accountable for whatever they do on the internet,” he emphasises. Through this system, and the Cyberpedia engine, individuals’ work histories and conduct can be tracked, effectively preventing a criminal from simply moving from Lagos to Port Harcourt to start a new, unsullied life. “We are presently the largest real-time centralised data system in Africa,” he states proudly.

Sowemimo is quick to address the delicate widespread Nigerian concern for privacy infringement, a hallmark of our digital age. “No, it’s not an infringement of digital rights,” he assures, explaining that the IIN is for accountability, an essential profile for accessing labour and formal employment platforms, “to protect both the employee and the employer.”

Furthermore, Cyberpedia’s work in combating misinformation and disinformation, a significant threat to global stability, is what has earned them a seat at the table with the World Economic Forum, where they are the only Nigerian firm on the New Champion list for 2025. “We will combat fake news and misinformation,” he pledges. “For us, impossibility doesn’t exist. All glory to God, we are happy that this innovation came out of Nigeria, Africa.”

As a venture capitalist, Sowemimo’s investment philosophy is territorial and pragmatic. “I look at the problems in that particular community and the solutions that work best for the territory,” he notes.

“Most solutions built in Africa may not even work in the United States of America, because most times the problems differ.” The greatest deficiency remains the lack of centralised data, which he argues contributes even to the broader issue of insecurity.

The conversation naturally progresses to the vision for a Silicon Africa. Sowemimo’s response is a blueprint for national and continental development, driven by the Sowemimo Foundation’s Power Africa project.

“Part of my life goals is to build a knowledge and skill-based society for our people.”

This involves building research centres across Nigeria, training young people in cutting-edge skills like software engineering, AI, and advanced cybersecurity. The goal is simple, yet audacious: to conquer the world.

And why this relentless drive for global conquest? The answer, inferred from his tireless advocacy for African technological empowerment, is one of parity and purposeful influence. Sowemimo is not interested in mere profit, but in parity of power. The conquest he seeks is one of the mind, ensuring that when the world decides its digital future, Africa is not a passive consumer, but an indigenous custodian of its own technology and data.

He stresses the need for practical intelligence over mere paper qualifications, training the best of Nigerian youth and expanding the programme across all 54 African countries.

This push for practical skills aligns perfectly with his thesis presented at CloudFest 2025 in Germany: the Convergence of Artificial Intelligence, Data, and Cybersecurity. “If we can bring these three together, we will be empowering the next generation with the right skills,” he says.

He believes his own success, building “the first indigenous search engine in Africa,” is the greatest inspiration. “The best way to inspire people is to live by example.”

This ambition extends to the crucial concept of digital sovereignty. “Our data should not be housed elsewhere,” he states emphatically. This belief led to the creation of the Cyberpedia Internet Governance to ensure Africa is not sidelined in the global conversation on Internet governance policy.

When pressed on Nigeria’s and Africa’s readiness for cyberspace security, his professional assessment is stark.

“I don’t think Africa is prepared,” he says.

He points out the absurdity of government defence and law enforcement using insecure foreign applications like WhatsApp for critical communications. As a corporate patriotic citizen, his response is to build CyberTalk, a secure indigenous messaging application he plans to gift to the government.

Sowemimo’s parting thought, after advising global leaders from Emmanuel Macron to the African Union, circles back to self-respect. “Nations are built by exemplary men and women. I can only disrespect you the day you start disrespecting yourself.”

He criticises the failure of indigenous telecommunication giants to invest in homegrown communication applications, lamenting, “Why must everything be done by the West?”

His vision is one where the government invests in its young people, and where patriotism is inspired by enabling intelligence, not by force.

“I am proud to be a Nigerian citizen, and God does not make mistakes. There’s a reason why you and I were born in this country. There’s a reason why you and I are black.”