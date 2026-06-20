Wilfred Ndidi: Future Hangs in the Balance

Barely a year with Istanbul giants, Besiktas, after his €8m move from Leicester City, Super Eagles Captain, Wilfred Ndidi may be on the move again amid tempting Saudi Arabian clubs offers, in spite of having an impressive first season with the Turkish side

If reports making the rounds is anything to go by, Super Eagles Captain, Wilfred Ndidi could be on his way out of Beikta despite making an impact for the Istanbul giants during the 2025-26 season, as several Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly preparing to make lucrative offers for the Super Eagles midfielder.

Ndidi only joined the Turkish giants from Leicester City in August 2025 in a deal worth around €8 million, but his impressive performances have quickly increased his market value. Ndidi established himself as a key figure in midfield during the campaign, making 31 appearances across all competitions and becoming one of the first names on the team sheet.

Although the 29-year-old remains under contract until June 2028, Beikta are understood to be open to selling if interested clubs meet their valuation. The Istanbul club are reportedly seeking at least €10 million and could hold out for offers closer to €15 million. Apart from interest from Saudi Arabia, Ndidi has also been linked with a return to top-level European football, with Manchester United among the clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

The Premier League side made an approach for the Super Eagles captain during the January transfer window but were turned down by Besiktas, who were reluctant to lose one of their most important players in the middle of the season.

However, Turkish outlet, Fanatik reports that the English club have revived their pursuit ahead of the summer window.

“Interest from Manchester United has not faded, and the club are said to be monitoring Ndidi closely ahead of a potential renewed move towards the end of the season,” the report stated.

With 220 Premier League appearances, alongside seven goals and 14 assists, the 29-year-old remains a proven option at the highest level, and his €10m valuation is viewed as a potential bargain.

Fanatik further indicated that a possible deal could involve Altay Bayindir, as discussions between both clubs may again include the goalkeeper as part of a swap arrangement.

“Talks between the clubs could again include Bayindir, as the Turkish side are expected to strengthen their goalkeeping department,” said the Turkish outlet.

According to a report by Kartal Record, the Turkish club are willing to part ways with Ndidi and hope to make a profit on the €8m they paid Leicester City for his services last summer.

Ndidi made a significant contribution during his debut season in Turkey, but Besiktas’ disappointing campaign and subsequent managerial change have cast doubt over his long-term future at the club.

Ndidi emerged as a potential short-term solution to United’s midfield concerns.

The Nigerian international’s name was proposed during the winter window, with former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjær understood to have recommended the midfielder, following their time working together in Turkey.

Ndidi was reportedly keen on a move to Old Trafford, even if it meant cutting short his stay in Istanbul.

However, despite visible gaps in midfield depth, United was said to have swiftly dismissed the proposal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the approach was made and quickly rejected, revealing on the Here We Go podcast: “I can tell you that Wilfred Ndidi, former midfielder from Leicester, now at Beşiktaş, was offered as an opportunity to Man United.”

“A low-cost opportunity. The player was very keen on the move, but Man United decided immediately not to proceed.

“They had the chance to do something like a low-cost opportunity, but they decided against it.”

United had also been linked with Ndidi during the summer of 2025, when a relegation clause made him available for £9.5m, following Leicester City’s drop from the Premier League. However, no deal materialised at the time.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Saudi Arabian clubs are reportedly monitoring the situation closely as they look to strengthen their squads with experienced international players.

Following an underwhelming campaign, Besiktas parted ways with coach Sergen Yalçın and have since appointed Vincenzo Italiano as his replacement.

Meanwhile, with uncertainty growing over Ndidi’s future, Besiktas have already begun planning for a possible departure by opening talks with Fiorentina over Italian midfielder Rolando Mandragora.

The move is being strongly backed by new Besiktas manager Italiano, who worked closely with Mandragora during his time at Fiorentina, as per TgrtHaber. The coach reportedly sees the 28-year-old as the ideal player to take over the holding midfield role should Ndidi leave this summer.

Besiktas value Mandragora at around €9 million and are unwilling to exceed their budget. If Fiorentina demand a higher fee, the Turkish side could propose a loan deal with an option to buy.

Mandragora enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 Serie A season, making 34 league appearances while contributing seven goals and three assists. His defensive discipline, passing range and tactical understanding have made him a priority target for Italiano as Besiktas prepare for every possible outcome regarding Ndidi’s future.

A former Nigeria youth international, Ndidi arrived in Europe in 2015 and has since only played for three clubs; Genk, Leicester City and Besiktas.

With Besiktas new manager keen on signing a holding midfielder whom he once worked with and Saudi clubs scrambling over Ndidi’s signature, it remains to be seen if the Nigeria international would still remain in Istanbul come kickoff of the new season in August.