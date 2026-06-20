St. Jude Girls Secondary School, King Amakree Academy, Win MILO Atlantic Conference

e TV Presenter Resigns Light Nwobodo





The road to the 26th MILO Basketball Championship National Finals continued with the successful conclusion of the Atlantic Conference, the third regional conference of the championship, held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, where St. Jude Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State, and King Amakree Academy, Rivers State, emerged champions in the girls’ and boys’ categories respectively.

For 26 years, MILO has remained committed to youth development through school sports, using basketball as a platform to inspire discipline, teamwork, resilience and confidence among young people. This year, over 13,000 schools applied to participate in the MILO Basketball Championship nationwide, reflecting the continued growth and relevance of the platform.

Nine schools in each category competed with passion and determination for a place at the National Finals, with only the regional champions advancing to the next stage of the competition. At the end of the contest, St. Jude Girls Secondary School emerged champions in the girls’ category after defeating Urhobo College 46–25, while King Amakree Academy secured the boys’ title with a hard-fought 47–44 victory over Urhobo College.

The opening address was delivered by the Category Manager, MILO, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Mr. Gilbert Tweneboah-Koduah, who highlighted the role of the championship in inspiring young athletes to pursue excellence beyond the game.

“Every game played at this championship reminds us of the courage, determination and promise that exist in our young people. These students are not only competing for medals; they are learning to believe in themselves, to work as a team, and to rise above challenges. At MILO, we are proud to continue supporting a platform that helps young people turn their passion into purpose,” he said.

In the girls’ category, Anthonia Obokawe of St. Jude Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State, was named Most Valuable Player. Wearing jersey number 4, she contributed 12 points out of her team’s 46 points, playing a key role in their victory.

In the boys’ category, Edmund Hart of King Amakree Academy, Rivers State, was named Most Valuable Player after delivering an outstanding performance, contributing 22 points out of their team’s 47 points.

The event was attended by dignitaries from the Delta State Ministry of Education, as well as representatives from NSSF, NCSF and FIBA.

The journey to the 26th MILO Basketball Championship National Finals has progressed through key regional stages across the country.

From the Savannah Conference, where Government Secondary School, Zing, Taraba State, emerged girls’ champions and Family Support Programme Secondary School, Katsina State, won the boys’ category. To the Central Conference, where Government Secondary School, Gboko, Benue State, secured the girls’ title and Father O’Connell Science College, Niger State, emerged boys’ champions. And now to the Atlantic Conference, where St. Jude Girls Secondary School, Bayelsa State, and King Amakree Academy, Rivers State, emerged champions in the girls’ and boys’ categories respectively.

Attention now turns to the Western Conference, the final regional stage, where winning schools will secure places at the 26th MILO Basketball Championship National Finals scheduled for July 2, 2026, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.