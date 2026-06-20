Nigeria Embraces S-100 Data Revolution to Drive Safer Seas, Blue Economy Growth

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Hydrographer of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hydrographic Agency (NHA), Rear Admiral Olumide Fadahunsi, has underscored Nigeria’s commitment to modernising maritime operations through the adoption of S-100 data services, describing the initiative as a transformative step towards safer navigation, enhanced maritime governance and sustainable Blue Economy growth.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja ahead of the 2026 World Hydrography Day (WHD) celebration, Rear Admiral Fadahunsi said this year’s theme, ‘Transforming How Ocean Data is Shared’, reflects a global shift towards digital, interoperable and standardised ocean-information systems.

He explained that the theme aligns with the International Hydrographic Organisation’s (IHO) drive to accelerate the uptake of S-100-based data services, particularly S-101 Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs) and S-102 Bathymetric Surface products.

These technologies, he said, form the foundation for the International Maritime Organisation’s approval of S-100 Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS) as a recognised means of navigation in international shipping.

According to him, the transition to S-100 standards represents far more than a technical upgrade.

“It offers a strategic opportunity to improve maritime safety, facilitate efficient trade, strengthen offshore operations and support environmental protection through the seamless exchange of reliable ocean data,” he said.

Fadahunsi noted that the IHO deliberately framed the theme in accessible language to encourage wider engagement from policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, academia and the general public.

He stressed that modern hydrography remains indispensable to port development, offshore energy projects, submarine cable routing, fisheries management and coastal resilience planning.

The WHD 2026 plenary session, scheduled for 20 June at Lagos Oriental Hotel, will bring together hydrographic authorities, maritime regulators, industry stakeholders and development partners to examine how enhanced ocean-data sharing can strengthen navigation safety and maritime administration across Africa.

Three technical papers will headline the event, focusing on inclusive governance in Africa’s Blue Economy, the application of geospatial intelligence to marine decision-making, and the conversion of ocean data into strategic assets for sustainable offshore energy development.

Rear Admiral Fadahunsi expressed confidence that the celebration would deepen understanding of S-100 services, foster stronger institutional collaboration and generate practical recommendations for improving ocean-data accessibility, interoperability and governance in line with international best practices.