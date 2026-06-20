Morocco Captain Hakimi to Stand Trial for Rape

Morocco captain, Achraf Hakimi will stand trial for rape, French prosecutors have confirmed.

A woman accused the Paris St-Germain defender of raping her at his home in the French capital in 2023, when she was aged 24.

The public prosecutor’s office in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris, began a preliminary investigation in March 2023.

An investigating judge ordered a trial in February 2026 and French media report that Hakimi, 27, failed with a recent appeal to have the trial dismissed.

“The justice system looked me in the eye and said, ‘If you weren’t famous, there would never have been a case,’” Hakimi wrote on social media yesterday.

“I chose to remain silent for years. I believed that maintaining my dignity, being patient, and trusting in the justice system would allow the right decisions to be made.

“Today, a story that isn’t mine is being told at the expense of my family, my life, and above all, the truth. I sometimes feel like I’ve become an easy target.

“I’ve been waiting for this trial since day one. And now I’m eagerly awaiting it. Finally, I’ll be able to speak.”

Rachel-Flore Pardo, the plaintiff’s lawyer said in a statement: “After more than three years of legal proceedings, and after my client was, in her view, defamed and dragged through the mud by Achraf Hakimi’s defence, this decision brings her relief and hope.

“Relief that she has been heard by the justice system and will have the right to a trial.

“Hope that this trial will help other women and further weaken the wall of denial and impunity surrounding sexual violence, including in the world of men’s football.”

A date has not yet been set for the start of the trial.

All three of Morocco’s group stage fixtures are being held in the United States, where the team are currently based.

But should Morocco progress to the knockout stages, Hakimi could face difficulties in entering Canada or Mexico if their matches are scheduled outside the United States.

Last week, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey missed his country’s opener against Panama after being denied entry to Canada.

Canada’s government website states that they can deny entry to any person that has “committed or been convicted of a crime”.

The World Cup is being held across all three co-host countries until the quarter-final stage, when it will be held exclusively in the US.