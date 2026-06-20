Merck Foundation,  12 African/Asia First Ladies  Vow to Improve Healthcare Delivery, Capacity Building



Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Merck Foundation and the First Ladies of 12 African and Asian countries have reiterated commitment to improving health and well-being by building healthcare capacity and providing access to quality and equitable healthcare across Africa, Asia, and beyond.



Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 13th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2026 on 18th and 19th June, through an online video conference.



Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Prof. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp said, “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the First Ladies of Africa and Asia who joined us as Guests of Honour, as well as to the ministers, healthcare experts, policymakers, government officials, academia, media representatives, and all our partners for their unwavering support and collaboration.



“At Merck Foundation, we remain committed to improving health and well-being by building healthcare capacity and providing access to quality and equitable healthcare across Africa, Asia, and beyond. Together, we will continue advancing our vision of a world where everyone can lead a healthy and happy life.”



Senator Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, President of ‘More Than a Mother’ and Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, welcomed those in attendance. “Together, we exchanged valuable experiences and engaged in meaningful discussions on the impact of our programs, which are aimed at transforming patient care and raising awareness of a wide range of critical social and health issues.”



The annual conference was inaugurated by Stangenberg-Haverkamp, and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary along with the First Ladies of 12 African and Asian countries, who joined as the guests of honour and keynote speakers.