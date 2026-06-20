Fear Keeps Voters Away in Isan-Ekiti After Eve-of-Election Shooting

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

A palpable atmosphere of fear and uncertainty hung over Isan-Ekiti on Saturday as voter turnout remained low in several polling units following the fatal shooting of a youth in the community on the eve of the Ekiti State governorship election.

Although electoral officials and security operatives were deployed to polling centres and voting commenced as scheduled, many residents stayed away from the exercise, apparently unsettled by the incident.

Observations by journalists showed that polling units in the community recorded sparse turnout during the early hours of the election, in contrast to the expected level of participation in the hometown of President Bola Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The development prompted community leaders to appeal to residents not to allow the incident to discourage them from participating in the governorship poll.

The Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, Oba Adejuwon, said the incident should not be misconstrued as election-related violence.

The monarch explained that the tragedy followed a disagreement involving two youths in the community, insisting that it had no political undertone and was unrelated to the governorship election.

He urged residents to remain calm, avoid speculation and come out to exercise their constitutional right in a peaceful manner.

Other community leaders, including the women’s representative, Mrs. Adesola Adejuwon; the President of the Isan Progressive Union, Prof. Mathew Oluwamukomi; and Mr. Olaoluwa Daodu, also appealed for calm.

They assured residents that the situation had been brought under control and called on eligible voters to return to polling units to cast their ballots without fear.

The leaders further urged security agencies to sustain their presence in the community, protect residents and ensure that the election was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

As of the time of filing this report, voting was ongoing in the community, while efforts continued to reassure residents and encourage greater participation in the exercise.