  • Saturday, 20th June, 2026

Daughter in Police Net for Allegedly Killing Her Grandmother in Katsina 

Nigeria | 10 seconds ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have arrested a 20-year-old woman, Aisha Muktar Hassan, for allegedly killing her 97-year-old paternal grandmother, Hajiya Ummukhulsum Hassan, following a domestic altercation in Daura Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, according to the command, occurred on June 12, 2026, at about 7p.m., after the squabble between the suspect and the late nonagenarian turned violent.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said in a statement that the matter was reported to Sabon Garin Daura Police Station at about 8p.m. by the suspect’s father, Muktar Muhammad Hassan, 39.

Aliyu, in the statement, said the police operatives promptly responded to the scene and found the victim unconscious in a pool of blood in her Daura residence.

The statement further disclosed that the suspect was arrested during the course of investigation and had confessed to committing the offence.

It read, “On June 12th, 2026, at about 8:00 pm, one Muktar Muhammad Hassan, m, aged 39, reported at Sabon Garin Daura Police Station that on the same date at about 7:00pm, his daughter, one Aisha Muktar Hassan, had a misunderstanding with her grandmother. During the altercation, the suspect struck the victim on the head with a wooden chair.

“Upon receipt of the report, operatives responded swiftly to the scene, where the victim was found unconscious in a pool of blood. She was immediately evacuated to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention. The victim was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty while receiving treatment.

“During the investigation, the suspect was arrested, and she confessed to the commission of the offense. She is currently in custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.”

The statement noted that further developments on the case would be communicated in due course.

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