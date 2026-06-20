Adebutu Poses No Threat to Ogun APC, Says Abiodun’s Aide

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The National President of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth League and Convener of Yayi Youth Vanguard, Comrade Olamide Lawal, has asserted that former House of Representatives member, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, poses no threat to the APC in Ogun State.

Speaking on a national television political programme, ‘Politics Tonight’, Lawal declared that Adebutu is not a threat saying he has nothing to offer in Ogun State.

He challenged Adebutu to present his scorecard when he represented his constituency as a member of the House of Representatives.

Lawal, who is also the Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor on Youth Development, noted that the political reality of Ogun’s zoning arrangement cannot allow Adebutu to succeed Governor Dapo Abiodun.

He explained that the current governor hails from Iperu in Ikenne Local Government the same as Adebutu.

He stressed that “with an Iperu man already occupying the governorship, it is not possible for another Iperu man to emerge as governor immediately. This reality further weakens any speculation around Adebutu’s ambition.

Lawal added that the strength of APC’s leadership and record of delivery, particularly the track record of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola whose representation has been defined by visible projects, legislative effectiveness, and direct impact on Ogun people.

He highlighted some of Senator Yayi’s large scale youth and women empowerment programmes which have facilitated the distribution of working tools, skills training, and financial grants to thousands of beneficiaries across Ogun West and beyond.

According to him, Yayi’s consistent support for education through scholarships, provision of learning materials, and renovation of public schools, as well as his facilitation of critical infrastructure such as rural and urban roads, primary health centres, and access to clean water are visible for everyone in Ogun state to see.

He pointed out that with leaders like Yayi providing real results and with the current zoning reality in the state, Ogun APC remains solid, focused, and positioned to deliver more dividends of democracy.

Ogun politics, he added, has moved beyond propaganda. The people now judge leaders by performance, not promises.

He maintained that Yayi, when elected would consolidate on the achievements of the present administration in Ogun State by going steps further to better the lots of Ogun residents.