TCN, ONSA, NSCDC Move to End Vandalism of Power Infrastructure

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the nation’s critical electricity transmission infrastructure through enhanced collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The renewed commitment was the highlight of a strategic meeting aimed at strengthening inter-agency cooperation to combat vandalism and acts of sabotage targeting transmission facilities across the country, a statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah, noted.

Welcoming the delegation, at the TCN Headquarters, Abuja, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, TCN, Dr. Sule Abdulaziz, highlighted the growing collaboration between TCN and the security agencies in safeguarding the nation’s transmission network.

He emphasised that sustained inter-agency partnership, intelligence sharing, prompt response and effective law enforcement remain critical to combating vandalism and protecting critical national infrastructure.

Abdulaziz described the persistent destruction of transmission assets as a major financial and operational challenge to the company, citing the recent vandalism of six transmission towers along the Apir–Makurdi transmission line and the 14 spans of conductors also recently vandalised along Lambata 132kV Transmission line as an example of the devastating impact of such criminal activities.

According to him, the vandalism of the towers compelled TCN to immediately mobilise contractors for emergency repairs despite prevailing financial constraints. He disclosed that while repair works were ongoing, the vandals struck again, underscoring the need for more proactive and coordinated security measures.

He further noted that TCN has continued to embark on community sensitisation programmes across the country, engaging host communities, traditional rulers and security agencies to promote collective ownership and protection of transmission facilities.

He explained that due to the extensive spread of the transmission network, there was an urgent need to deploy technology-driven surveillance systems and establish a joint monitoring centre that would enable both TCN and the NSCDC facilitate real-time monitoring of transmission assets and prompt response to security threats.

Also speaking during the engagement, the Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Army Intelligence Programme (NAIP) from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) E. E Effiom, said that there was a need to adopt innovative approaches to protecting critical national assets.

He proposed a three-tier asset protection strategy anchored on deploying of physical barriers to stall intruders; leveraging surveillance technology for early detection, and apprehending and prosecuting offenders.

He said that effective infrastructure protection also requires a combination of physical deterrents, technology-driven surveillance systems and rapid security response. Effiom further emphasised that while community vigilance groups remain important partners, their effectiveness depends largely on timely intelligence and adequate technological support.

Also speaking at the meeting, the representative of the NSCDC, Assistant Commandant General (ACG) Power, Akinlade Esther, reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to supporting TCN in safeguarding critical transmission infrastructure.

She assured the TCN Management that NSCDC Commands across the federation remain readily available to respond to reported incidents of vandalism and collaborate with TCN in ensuring that offenders are investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The parties renewed commitment to deepen institutional collaboration through improved intelligence sharing, regular stakeholder engagement and coordinated security operations aimed at protecting the nation’s transmission assets.

They expressed confidence that sustained partnership among relevant agencies would significantly reduce incidents of vandalism and contribute to a more reliable and resilient national grid.