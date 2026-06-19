Delta Security Summit: Oborevwori Rallies Stakeholders to Tackle Insecurity

• Says collective action, intelligence sharing germane to process

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday, appealed to stakeholders across the state to unite against terrorism, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality.

Oborevwori declared that security was a collective responsibility that required the active participation of government, security agencies, traditional institutions, community leaders, and citizens.

The governor made the call while delivering his keynote address at the Delta State Security Summit 2026 held at Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, with the theme, “Security: A Collective Responsibility.”

The summit brought together heads of security agencies, local government chairmen, traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society groups, youth and women organisations, and members of the business community to deliberate on strategies for strengthening peace and security across the state.

The governor said the security of life and property was fundamental to sustainable development, stating that no society can prosper in an atmosphere of fear and instability.

He stated, “Security remains the foundation of every prosperous society. Without peace and stability, economic growth slows, investments decline and communities struggle to thrive. This is why the protection of lives and property remains one of the most important responsibilities of government.

“The theme of this summit is both timely and relevant because it reminds us that security is not the responsibility of government alone. Traditional institutions, religious bodies, businesses, civil society groups and every citizen have critical roles to play in building a safe and secure society.”

Oborevwori disclosed that his administration had continued to strengthen the state’s security architecture through strategic partnerships with security agencies and communities, while making substantial investments in security operations and logistics.

He said the state government recently restructured and strengthened Operation Delta Sweep, the state’s joint security outfit, which had recorded significant successes in combating crime across Delta State.

The governor disclosed that, in preparation for the eventual establishment of state police, the State Executive Council had approved the construction of divisional police headquarters in all the 25 local government areas of the state.

He also highlighted the establishment of Delta State Security Trust Fund as a sustainable platform for collaboration between government and the private sector in supporting security operations.

Oborevwori said, “I assure Deltans that government is in the process of procuring additional operational vehicles and security equipment, while efforts are ongoing to train and retrain personnel to improve our security capabilities.

“If you don’t share information, security agencies are not magicians. They operate based on intelligence and credible information. Criminals thrive when communities remain silent and stakeholders work in isolation.

“The strongest security systems are built on trust, cooperation, vigilance and timely sharing of information. If you see something, say something.”

He added, “Let me make a resounding statement that Delta State condemns every act of terrorism recorded in any part of our country. We will continue to unite against terror until our nation is fully safe and secure for all citizens.

“I call on every resident of Delta State to be security conscious and report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies. Together, we can enhance peace and security in our communities.”

Earlier, Secretary to the Delta Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, stated that the summit was a direct response to growing security concerns across the country and the need for proactive engagement with critical stakeholders towards addressing the concerns.

The summit was designed not only to identify security challenges but also to develop actionable solutions that would enhance peace and security throughout the state, Emu pointed out.

Emu had earlier received members of a non-governmental organisation, United for Good Governance and Better Life, who were on a peaceful advocacy to Government House, Asaba, as part of efforts to promote collective action for improved governance, enhanced security, and a safer, more prosperous society in Nigeria.

The state government urged “Nigerians to rise above political, ethnic and ideological differences and embrace collective responsibility in the fight against insecurity.”

It stressed that intelligence sharing, citizen vigilance, and constructive engagement were critical to defeating terrorism and criminality in the country.

Emu made the assertion on Wednesday while receiving members of United for Good Governance and Better Life, at Government House, Asaba.

Commending the group, led by Mr. Ezeli Tony, for its peaceful advocacy and commitment to national development, the SSG described security as a universal concern that affected every Nigerian, irrespective of social standing, economic status or political affiliation.

He stated that the growing security challenges confronting the country required the active participation of all citizens, adding that government and security agencies cannot succeed alone without the cooperation and support of the people.

Emu charged youths and communities to embrace the principle of “if you see something, say something,” emphasising that timely information and responsible whistleblowing can prevent attacks, expose criminal networks, and save countless lives.

In their goodwill messages, Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet; Commander, 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Asaba, Brigadier General Folu Shonibare; and Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Delta, Commodore Shehu Tasiu, commended Oborevwori for his unwavering support for security agencies and his commitment to maintaining peace in Delta State.

Shonibare particularly praised the governor’s intervention in addressing tensions arising from the Warri Federal Constituency ward delineation exercise, stating that his leadership helped avert a potential crisis.

“Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated uncommon commitment to security. His intervention and engagement with stakeholders helped prevent unnecessary bloodshed and contributed significantly to the peace we currently enjoy,” he said.

The military commander also stated that incidents of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state had reduced considerably due to improved collaboration among government, communities and security agencies.

In a lecture on the theme of the summit, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Yemi Oyeniyi, emphasised that modern security challenges required a truly holistic approach.

Oyeniyi identified kidnapping, cybercrime, cultism, pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, drug trafficking, and communal conflicts as some of the major security threats confronting Nigeria.

He stressed that effective security in any society was hinged on strong collaboration among government, security agencies, traditional institutions, religious bodies, the private sector, and citizens.

The summit concluded with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to work together in safeguarding life and property and sustaining Delta State’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s most peaceful and investment-friendly states.