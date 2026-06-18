Pursue Your Dreams Despite Challenges, Senate Urges African Children

• Promises improved water, sanitation facilities in schools nationwide

• As NAPTIP laments growing rate of modern children slavery in Africa

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate yesterday, urged African children not to allow prevailing social and economic challenges across the continent to derail their ambitions, assuring them that the National Assembly would continue to support initiatives aimed at improving their learning environment and overall well-being.

The assurance came as the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) raised concerns over the growing vulnerability of children in Africa, disclosing that they account for about 75 per cent of victims of modern slavery on the continent.

Both positions were made known during the 2026 International Day of the African Child celebration held at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Women Affairs, Senator Ireti Kingibe, while addressing students drawn from secondary schools across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), encouraged them to remain focused on their aspirations despite the difficulties confronting many African societies.

Describing children as natural dreamers whose aspirations could be realised through determination, hard work and societal support, Kingibe urged them not to lose hope.

“Hold on to your dreams of greatness. Don’t let anything or anyone stop you,” she told the students.

The senator assured the children that the National Assembly would continue to champion programmes and policies designed to improve conditions in schools, particularly through the provision of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities.

She said, “As envisioned by the theme of this year’s Day of the African Child, which focuses on ensuring universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene for every child in Africa, your learning environments shall be improved through the provision of basic amenities, particularly water, which is life itself.

“Water, toilets and clean, safe learning environments that you deserve shall be provided at all levels for the actualisation of your dreams.”

Kingibe noted that access to clean water and sanitation should not be viewed merely as a social service but as a fundamental requirement for quality education, good health and the overall development of children.

Earlier, NAPTIP’s Director of Training and Manpower Development, Dr. Ebele Ulasi, painted a grim picture of the challenges facing children across Africa, warning that millions remain exposed to poverty, disease, human trafficking, child labour, child marriage and inadequate access to education.

She revealed that children constitute about 75 per cent of victims of modern slavery on the continent, describing the situation as alarming and requiring urgent intervention.

“Children constitute about 75 per cent of victims of modern slavery in Africa. This alarming figure calls for renewed commitment from governments, institutions, communities and families to protect children and secure their future,” Ulasi said.

According to her, NAPTIP’s records also indicate that children accounted for about 54 per cent of victims rescued by the agency in 2024.

“This underscores the urgent need for collective action to safeguard their rights and wellbeing,” she added.

Ulasi commended the Senate Committee on Women Affairs for focusing attention on child welfare through the theme of this year’s celebration: ‘Ensuring Universal Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Every Child.’

She stressed that access to clean water, sanitation facilities and hygienic learning environments remained critical to the healthy growth and development of children across Africa.

The event also featured an essay competition involving students from various secondary schools in the FCT, who debated issues relating to water, sanitation, environmental sustainability and African development.

Among the topics discussed were: ‘Achieving Universal Access to Water and Sanitation is Essential for African Development’ and ‘Is Lack of Awareness Responsible for Environmental Pollution?’

At the end of the competition, Government Secondary School, Kubwa, in Bwari Area Council emerged overall winner, while School for the Gifted, Gwagwalada, came second. Government Secondary School, Kwali, secured third position.

The celebration formed part of activities marking the annual International Day of the African Child, a platform dedicated to promoting the rights, welfare and development of children across the continent.

Participants at the event called for stronger policies and increased investment in education, child protection, healthcare and water infrastructure to ensure that every African child enjoys a safe, healthy and enabling environment in which to thrive.