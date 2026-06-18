NYSC, Kudimata Flag off National Capital Markets Literacy Program for Nigerian Youths

*Programme commences at orientation camps nationwide with symbolic launch at NGX closing gong ceremony

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in collaboration with Kudimata Nig Ltd, officially flagged off the NYSC Capital Market Literacy Programme nationwide on June 16, with sensitisation activities commencing at NYSC Orientation Camps across the country and a symbolic launch held during a special Closing Gong Ceremony at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) in Lagos.

The nationwide initiative is designed to advance investor education, capital market awareness and economic empowerment among young Nigerians, while equipping Corps Members with the knowledge required to make informed financial decisions and participate meaningfully in Nigeria’s economy.

The symbolic launch at NGX was held in honour of the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, and brought together senior capital market stakeholders, NYSC Management, Corps Members and private sector leaders in a shared commitment to promoting financial awareness, investment knowledge and economic empowerment among Nigerian youth.

The event was graciously hosted by the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), whose Chairman, Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, welcomed the NYSC delegation and reaffirmed the importance of investor education and financial empowerment in building a stronger and more inclusive economy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Kwairanga noted that the NYSC’s nationwide reach provides a unique platform for equipping young Nigerians with the knowledge required to make informed financial decisions, embrace investment opportunities and contribute meaningfully to national economic growth.

The Director General of NYSC commended the initiative and reaffirmed the Scheme’s commitment to programmes that prepare Corps Members for productive and successful lives beyond national service.

He stressed the importance of exposing young Nigerians to legitimate wealth creation opportunities and developing a culture of financial responsibility and economic participation.

The initiative was conceived and is being implemented by Kudimata Nig Ltd in collaboration with NYSC as part of a broader effort to promote investor education, financial inclusion and economic empowerment among young Nigerians.

According to Kathleen Erhimu, Founder of Kudimata Nig Ltd, “today’s event represents more than a ceremonial engagement.

“It marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to equipping young Nigerians with the knowledge, confidence and exposure required to participate meaningfully in Nigeria’s capital market and broader economy.

“We believe that investor education and capital market literacy are critical tools for youth empowerment and national development.”

While Corps Members across orientation camps were introduced to the fundamentals of investing, wealth creation and capital market participation, selected Corps Members joined the Director General of NYSC and senior stakeholders at the Nigerian Exchange for the Closing Gong Ceremony, symbolising the formal launch of the programme and strengthening the connection between youth development and Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem.

A major highlight of the event was the participation of Corps Members in the NGX Closing Gong Ceremony, providing them with firsthand exposure to Nigeria’s premier capital market institution and creating a direct connection between youth development and economic participation.

The NYSC Capital Market Literacy Programme is expected to expand through engagements across NYSC formations and orientation camps nationwide, helping to build a new generation of financially informed young Nigerians equipped to make responsible financial decisions and contribute to national prosperity.

The collaboration underscores the importance of partnerships between public institutions and private sector organisations in advancing youth development, financial inclusion, investor education and sustainable economic growth.

The flag-off marks the beginning of a long-term national effort to bridge the gap between youth development and capital market participation, ensuring that young Nigerians are equipped with the knowledge and exposure required