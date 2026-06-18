Coys to Unlock Pan-African Payments for Merchants

Yuno, the global financial infrastructure platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Onafriq, the leading Pan-African payments network, to bring Africa’s most expansive payments infrastructure to merchants worldwide.

Through the integration, Yuno’s clients gain instant access to Onafriq’s network spanning 43 African markets, nearly one billion mobile wallets, 500 million bank accounts, and 2,000 cross-border payment corridors, all through Yuno’s single, developer-friendly API.

“Africa represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities in global commerce, and yet too many merchants are still locked out by payment infrastructure that wasn’t built for scale. Our partnership with Onafriq changes that. By bringing their unmatched African network into our infrastructure layer, we’re giving our clients a single path to a continent-wide ecosystem with the reliability, compliance, and local depth they need to grow with confidence.” Co-Founder and CEO at Yuno, Juan Pablo Ortega, said in a statement.

CEO, Onafriq, Dare Okoudjou, said: “Africa’s payment landscape has never lacked ambition or momentum, what it needed is the right infrastructure that matches its pace. Our partnership with Yuno changes the equation for global merchants who want to be part of this growth story.”