China Demands Global Governance Reform, Seeks Bigger Role for Nigeria, other Developing Nations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





China has unveiled a major policy document calling for a fundamental overhaul of global governance structures, arguing that developing countries deserve a greater role in shaping international decisions amid growing geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

The white paper, titled, “More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China’s Principles, Proposals and Actions,” was released on Wednesday by the State Council Information Office, outlining Beijing’s vision for a fairer international order and a stronger voice for countries of the Global South.

The document comes at a time of increasing global tensions, economic fragmentation, climate challenges, and security crises, which China says have exposed weaknesses in existing international institutions.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the world was undergoing profound transformations unseen in a century, making it imperative for global governance systems to evolve in order to address emerging realities.

According to the white paper, developing nations, particularly those in Africa, Asia and Latin America, remain underrepresented in major international decision-making bodies, despite accounting for a significant share of the world’s population and economic growth.

China stated that global governance should no longer be dominated by a few powerful countries but should, instead, reflect the interests and aspirations of all nations.

The document advocates strengthening multilateralism, safeguarding the authority of the United Nations, and promoting equal participation by all countries, regardless of size, economic strength or political influence.

It also calls for reforms in international institutions to make them more representative, effective, and responsive to the concerns of developing economies.

“Countries should jointly promote a more just and equitable global governance system and ensure that the fruits of development are shared by all,” the white paper stated.

Analysts say the initiative reflects China’s growing effort to position itself as a leading voice for the Global South and an advocate of reforms aimed at rebalancing international power structures.

For African countries, including Nigeria, the proposals could resonate strongly amid longstanding calls for greater representation in global institutions, such as the United Nations Security Council, international financial organisations, and global trade bodies.

The white paper stressed the need for enhanced international cooperation in tackling common challenges, including climate change, poverty, food insecurity, public health emergencies and technological transformation.

China maintained that no nation could effectively address the challenges in isolation, urging countries to embrace dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect as the basis for global governance.

Observers say the release of the document signals Beijing’s determination to shape debates on the future of international relations and governance at a time when competition among major powers is intensifying.

The white paper is expected to feature prominently in China’s diplomatic engagements with developing countries and multilateral institutions in the coming months as Beijing seeks support for its vision of a more inclusive global order.