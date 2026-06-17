Shell Appoints Ex–SNEPCo MD, Elohor, Country Chair to Lead Nigerian Business

*Marno bows out after more than 6 years

Peter Uzoho

Shell has appointed a former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) Elohor Aiboni as its Executive Vice President and Country Chair Nigeria,

Elohor, who is currently on assignment as Asset Director at Brunei Shell Petroleum, takes over from Marno de Jong who leaves the multinational oil company to pursue an opportunity elsewhere, after a 34-year career with Shell.

The new appointment takes effect August 1, 2026, according to a statement signed by Shell’s Country Communications Manager in Nigeria, Gladys Afam-Anadu.

The outgoing country chair, Marno, was appointed Senior Vice President Nigeria in 2020 and later became Executive Vice President in addition to the role of Country Chair, overseeing all Shell’s operations in Nigeria.

He joined Shell in 1992 as a Project Engineer at the start of a career that has seen him serve across Project Delivery, Engineering, Commercial, and Upstream Development in the United Kingdom, Venezuela, Nigeria, Australia, the United States, the Netherlands, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Under his leadership, Nigeria’s flagship Bonga asset delivered strong performance, sustaining high availability well above target, while he has also been instrumental in advancing major key investment decisions, including the HI offshore gas project and the Bonga North development.

Marno said, “I’m grateful for the support I have enjoyed since my time in Nigeria which has enabled us to achieve progress on many fronts. I leave with fond memories of warm friendships and strong support from colleagues in Shell and our partners. I’m confident that Shell operations in Nigeria will continue to deliver value and growth under Elohor, given the strong leadership credentials she brings to the roles and wish Shell Nigeria every success.”

Elohor, on her part, is the first Nigerian to take up the combined role of Executive Vice President and Country Chair Nigeria, bringing over 24 years’ experience within Shell across Nigeria’s offshore, shallow water and onshore businesses with international assignments in Kazakhstan and Brunei.

She became Managing Director of SNEPCo in 2021, the first female to hold the post and led the deepwater business and associated investments in Nigeria with Bonga achieving the 1 billionth barrel of oil in 2023.

She left Nigeria for Brunei in 2024 where she oversees asset performance, production, and project delivery.

Commentimg on her new appointment, Elohor said: “I’m excited at the opportunity to continue to contribute to the efficient delivery of Shell’s business in Nigeria and thereby power progress in a country we’ve been part of for more than 60 years. Marno has led from his heart these six plus years, sustaining operations and breaking new grounds in project delivery and growth. It’s a legacy I’m keen to build on with the support of colleagues and other stakeholders.”