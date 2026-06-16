Teesas 2026 Summer School to Equip Children with Entrepreneurial, Tech Skills

Funmi Ogundare

Teesas Education has opened registration for its 2026 summer school programme, unveiling an expanded edition that will feature a business pitch competition aimed at equipping children with entrepreneurial and leadership skills.

The programme, designed for children between the ages of 7 and 18, will run in two cohorts from July 20 to August 7 and August 10 to 28, respectively.

Speaking on the initiative, Learning Centre Growth Manager, Teesas Education, Mrs. Gladys Osime, explained that the initiative is intended to offer participants a more engaging learning experience beyond the traditional summer school model.

She added that it has incorporated the Startup Spark business pitch competition into its curriculum to stimulate creativity, innovation and problem-solving among participants.

According to her, “Teesas Education will be hosting more children this year following the expansion of our learning centres from two to five locations.

“Teesas Summer School will be bigger this year as our centres have grown from two to five. The new locations in Badore-Ajah, Ikota, and Egbu Road, Owerri have been equipped to deliver the same excellence and excitement that our summer school is now known for.”

Participants, Osime noted, will be assigned to project tracks at registration, including entrepreneurship, financial literacy, public speaking, technology, graphic design and content creation.

The technology track will expose students to emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, app development and website development.

At the end of the programme, the various groups will present their projects before a panel of judges during the Teesas Startup Spark 2.0 pitch competition.

The judging panel will include Teesas Education Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Osayi Izedonmwen; co-founder of Flutterwave, Andela and Future Africa, Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji; and Founder of Standard Bearers School, Mrs. Modupe Adeyinka-Oni.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the competition, Aboyeji said he was eager to see the ideas participants would bring forward this year.

“I’m super excited to be part of the panel for the 2026 edition. After seeing what the kids achieved last year, I honestly cannot wait to see what this new set of children will create,” he said.

The organisers also disclosed that its strict no-phone policy would remain in place throughout the programme.

Participants will undergo pre-assessments at the beginning of the session to identify learning gaps, which facilitators will address using the organisation’s Watch-Teach-Assess (WTA) learning model.

Leadership development will also form a key component of the programme through the use of the ‘7 Habits of Happy Kids’and ‘7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens’ curricula.

Classes are expected to be delivered through both physical and hybrid learning formats.