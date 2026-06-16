IsDB Group Affiliates to Host 14th Private Sector Forum from June 16 to 19 in Baku

Sunday Okobi in Baku, Azerbaijan





Affiliates of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, including Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), and

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), in collaboration with the IsDB Group Business Forum (THIQAH), have announced the 14th edition of the Private Sector Forum (PSF 2026), to be held from June 16 to 19, 2026, at Baku Convention Centre, in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan.

Held on the side-lines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings, the forum will be organised in collaboration with Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), under the high patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

With the theme, “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity,” PSF 2026 is aimed at reinforcing the pivotal role of the private sector in fostering sustainable economic growth, enhancing trade and investment flows, and unlocking opportunities for strategic partnerships across IsDB member countries, including Nigeria.

“At a time when enhancing regional value chains and economic resilience have become increasingly important, the forum will serve as a strategic platform for key stakeholders to explore new business opportunities, exchange knowledge, and foster deeper economic Integration among member countries,” the organisers said yesterday in a statement issued to herald this year’s annual meeting in Baku.

PSF 2026 will spotlight emerging opportunities in key sectors, such as infrastructure, energy, technology, healthcare, and finance, while promoting cross-border investment and trade.

Through high-level dialogues, B2B and B2G meetings, start-up engagement, and knowledge-sharing sessions, the forum aims to strengthen public-private collaboration, support entrepreneurship and SMEs, and promote innovation-driven growth across member countries’ economies.

The event, according to the Communication Director, Ahmed Ghezeleh, is expected to attract over 1,500 participants, including high-level government officials, presidents, and CEOs of leading local and international companies, multilateral development institutions, chambers of commerce, and industry, business associations, investment promotion agencies, investors, entrepreneurs, and financial institutions.

According to the organisers of this year’s meeting, “In addition to panel discussions and keynote speeches, PSF 2026 will feature a dedicated exhibition platform where partners can showcase projects, services, and investment opportunities.

“The forum will also host a start-up competition designed to foster innovation and highlight promising business ideas. “Furthermore, or the fourth time, the event will present the IsDB Group Recognition Awards, honoring distinguished organisations and individuals for their contributions to economic development and trade facilitation.”

The forum will welcome prominent speakers, including Chief Executive Officers of IsDB Group affiliates, notably, Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC and acting CEO of ICD, and Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, CEO of ITFC.

“Together with industry leaders and experts, they will share insights and best practices aimed at strengthening investment and trade cooperation among IsDB member countries,” it stated.

Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development bank that works to improve the lives of those it serves by promoting social and economic development in Muslim countries and communities around the world as well as making a difference at scale.

Through collaborative partnerships between communities in its 57 member countries, the bank seeks to equip communities to drive their own economic and social progress at scale and put the infrastructure in place to enable them to realise their potential. the IsDB leaders stated, “The Bank'’s new business model of ‘making markets work for development’ contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of our member countries in strategic industries to improve participation and upgrading in global value chains. This is in the field of food and agricultural industries, textiles, clothing, leather, shoes, petrochemicals and petroleum, construction, and Islamic finance.

“The bank also promotes innovative and sustainable solutions to the biggest development challenges in the world, and takes advantage of the scientific potential in technology and innovation as strategic drivers of economic growth, and we also work to achieve the United Nations sustainable development goals.”

They also disclosed the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) was a member of the ‘AAA’-rated Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), which commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC member states and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions.

The statement said, “The corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front to deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 51 Member States. ICIEC, for the 18th consecutive year, maintained an insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody'’s, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry.

“Additionally, it has reaffirmed ICIEC’s ‘AA-‘long-term Issuer Credit and Financial Strength Rating for the third year with a Stable Outlook. ICIEC'’s resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies.

“Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 139 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors such as energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.”